Chardstock Fayre team donates £4,000

PUBLISHED: 07:01 14 October 2019

Pictured at the Chardstock Fayre cheque presentations are (l/R) Sarah Williamson (events secretary), Margaret Eley (DAAT), Ian Cockburn (vice-chairman CSF, Glyn Eley (DAAT), Hannah Lampey and children from Little Acorns. Picture: John Williamson.

Worthy causes have received the first share of some £4,000 being handed out by the Chardstock Street Fayre (CSF) team.

Cheques were presented at St Andrew's CE Primary Academy on Friday (October 4).

The money donated was the result of fundraising efforts during the course of 2019.

This included The Chardstock Challenge 10k and fun run, The Great Chardstock Duck Race and Chardstock Street Fayre.

Devon Air Ambulance Trust (DAAT) received £1,000, Little Acorns@St Andrews (pre-school) £1,000 and Chardstock Park Trust £500.

A cheque for £1.500 will be presented to Chardstock Community Hall Trust at '70's Night', an event to be held later in the month to celebrate the completion of a major refurbishment programme of the invaluable community building.

This year's Chardstock Street Fayre was the village's 20th and attracted a record number. Since it started more than £58,000 has been raised to support local organisations

