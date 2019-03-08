Uplyme tots celebrate their final week

Uplyme Pre-school leavers with their certificates. Picture Janice Fowler Archant

End of term came with a host of fun activities for Uplyme Pre-school children who were leaving the setting and moving on to 'big school'.

The youngsters were kept busy with special events, leading up to the last day of term, including a trip to Pecorama model rail centre, in Beer, where, despite the mist and drizzle, they enjoyed themselves riding on the trains and in the soft play area.

On Monday the children were treated to a pirate party, where they and staff all attended in fancy dress and played seafaring games.

On Tuesday, parents, family and friends joined in the celebrations to see the 21 children receiving their leaving certificates, leaver's mugs and books.

The staff wished all the children leaving 'good luck' and said it had been a pleasure to watch them develop during their time at Uplyme Pre-school.

For further details of Uplyme Pre-school email Annie at Uplymepreschool@aol.com