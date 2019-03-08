Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Uplyme tots celebrate their final week

PUBLISHED: 08:01 25 July 2019

Uplyme Pre-school leavers with their certificates. Picture Janice Fowler

Uplyme Pre-school leavers with their certificates. Picture Janice Fowler

Archant

End of term came with a host of fun activities for Uplyme Pre-school children who were leaving the setting and moving on to 'big school'.

The youngsters were kept busy with special events, leading up to the last day of term, including a trip to Pecorama model rail centre, in Beer, where, despite the mist and drizzle, they enjoyed themselves riding on the trains and in the soft play area.

On Monday the children were treated to a pirate party, where they and staff all attended in fancy dress and played seafaring games.

On Tuesday, parents, family and friends joined in the celebrations to see the 21 children receiving their leaving certificates, leaver's mugs and books.

The staff wished all the children leaving 'good luck' and said it had been a pleasure to watch them develop during their time at Uplyme Pre-school.

For further details of Uplyme Pre-school email Annie at Uplymepreschool@aol.com

Most Read

Axminster town centre funding bid rejected

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson

Axminster teenager to join ‘march of the dead’

Fred Bennett (front right) with fellow air cadets during the International Four Day Marches event at Nijmegen, Netherlands. Picture Air Cadets

Axminster carer tried to steal hundreds from dementia patient, court hears

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

FOOD REVIEW: We eat the king of all sandwiches at the Yellow Deli, Honiton

The Yellow Deli in Honiton. Ref mhh 29 19TI 8286. Picture: Terry Ife

Pub chef who knocked victim’s teeth out in street attack jailed for 10 months

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Axminster town centre funding bid rejected

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson

Axminster teenager to join ‘march of the dead’

Fred Bennett (front right) with fellow air cadets during the International Four Day Marches event at Nijmegen, Netherlands. Picture Air Cadets

Axminster carer tried to steal hundreds from dementia patient, court hears

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

FOOD REVIEW: We eat the king of all sandwiches at the Yellow Deli, Honiton

The Yellow Deli in Honiton. Ref mhh 29 19TI 8286. Picture: Terry Ife

Pub chef who knocked victim’s teeth out in street attack jailed for 10 months

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Uplyme tots celebrate their final week

Uplyme Pre-school leavers with their certificates. Picture Janice Fowler

Chardstock ladies are Section Three triples champions

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9104. Picture: Simon Horn.

Axe Cliff pairings qualify for Express & Echo Foursomes finals

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife

Mitchum magic sees Upottery to victory at Feniton

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Sidbury claim 10th straight Tolchards Devon League success

Sidbury CC before their latest Tolchards League H Division East success - a 10th straight victory that has seen them wrap up promotion before the end of July. Picture SIDBURY CC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists