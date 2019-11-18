Present Makers selling exhibition has best-ever opening day at Honiton gallery

Gemma Girvan and Emma Molony showcase some of the products on sale at Present Makers. Picture: Callum Lawton Archant

A selling exhibition at a Honiton gallery had its best ever opening.

Present Makers, at the Thelma Hulbert Gallery (THG) in Dowell Street, launched on Saturday, November 9 and saw a positive response across the board from shoppers.

THG's Fiona Page-Turner said: "It shows we have a really good collection this year and really interesting and contemporary crafts.

"This is celebrating the huge quality of local craftsmanship - there is a really wide selection of gifts."

The selling exhibition runs until Saturday, December 21.

The work on sale comprises items created from glass, wood, paper, textiles, prints, ceramics, furniture and jewellery.

Mrs Page-Turner added: "We had the best selling day of any opening day of this exhibition.

"We think it is a good sign for this particular exhibition - it shows the talent of South West artists and how prized beautiful craftsmanship is."