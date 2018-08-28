Advanced search

Seaton Primary School's nativity play

PUBLISHED: 09:40 21 December 2018

Seaton Primary school's nativity play. Picture: Terry Ife

Seaton Primary school's nativity play. Ref mha 51 18TI 7102. Picture: Terry Ife

Children present The Inn-specators

Seaton Primary school's nativity play. Picture: Terry Ife

The story of a stable ‘fit for a king’ was enacted by pupils at Seaton Community Primary School this week.

The children in Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 presented four performances of ‘The Inn-spectors’ to parents on Monday and Tuesday.

Seaton Primary school's nativity play. Picture: Terry Ife

Said teacher Lucy Wilkinson: “The children all worked extremely hard to learn their lines and the words to eight songs.”

The nativity play centred on census time in Bethlehem where the inn-spectors had been sent in to check that all the accommodation was up to scratch.

Seaton Primary school's nativity play. Picture: Terry Ife

They are horrified to discover that at one of the inns some visitors have been put in the stable and a baby has been born amongst the animals!

It will not do at all! However, as Mary, Joseph and the donkey tell their story and the special visitors explain the good news, the inn-spectors realise that this is no ordinary baby and they declare that the stable is fit for a King!

Seaton Primary school's nativity play. Picture: Terry Ife

Seaton Primary school's nativity play. Picture: Terry Ife

Seaton Primary school's nativity play. Picture: Terry Ife

Seaton Primary school's nativity play. Picture: Terry Ife

Seaton Primary school's nativity play. Picture: Terry Ife

Seaton Primary school's nativity play. Picture: Terry Ife

Seaton Primary school's nativity play. Picture: Terry Ife

Seaton Primary school's nativity play. Picture: Terry Ife

Seaton Primary school's nativity play. Picture: Terry Ife

Seaton Primary school's nativity play. Picture: Terry Ife

Seaton Primary school's nativity play. Picture: Terry Ife

Seaton Primary school's nativity play. Picture: Terry Ife

Seaton Primary school's nativity play. Picture: Terry Ife

Seaton Primary school's nativity play. Picture: Terry Ife

Seaton Primary school's nativity play. Picture: Terry Ife

Seaton Primary school's nativity play. Picture: Terry Ife

Seaton Primary school's nativity play. Picture: Terry Ife

Seaton Primary school's nativity play. Picture: Terry Ife

Seaton Primary school's nativity play. Picture: Terry Ife

Seaton Primary school's nativity play. Picture: Terry Ife

Seaton Primary school's nativity play. Picture: Terry Ife

Seaton Primary School's nativity play

Seaton Primary school's nativity play. Picture: Terry Ife

