News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, dies aged 99

person

Tim Dixon

Published: 12:45 PM April 9, 2021   
Prince Philip dies ages 99, it has been announced.

Prince Philip dies ages 99, it has been announced. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace has announced.
The Prince married Princess Elizabeth in 1947, five years before she became Queen, and was the longest-serving royal consort in British history.
A statement from Buckingham Palace said: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”
Last month, the Duke of Edinburgh left hospital after a month-long stay for treatment.
He underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at another London hospital - St Bartholomew’s.
Prince Philip and the Queen had four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Their first son, the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, was born in 1948, followed by his sister, the Princess Royal, Princess Anne, in 1950, the Duke of York, Prince Andrew, in 1960 and the Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward, in 1964.
Prince Philip was born on the Greek island of Corfu on 10 June 1921.
His father was Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark, a younger son of King George I of the Hellenes.
His mother, Princess Alice, was a daughter of Lord Louis Mountbatten and a great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Michael Caines stood outside Lympstone Manor

Opinion

I want seafront cafe and restaurant to be something Exmouth can be proud of

Michael Caines

person
Honiton Museum owns this elegant dress that belonged to Wallis Simpson

Elegant reminder of a royal scandal laced with a touch of Honiton

Honiton museum curator Margaret Lewis

Logo Icon
Traders put Axminster on the map

Traders draw up plan to put town on the map

Tim Dixon

person
Daniel Hennesy, of Proper Fish and Chip Co, has opened a new premises in Cranbrook

Proper Fish and Chips expanding into Cranbrook

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon