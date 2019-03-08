Princetown Distillery unveils a rare investment opportunity

A rare opportunity to invest in single malt whisky. Picture: Princetown Distillery Princetown Distillery

Fine whisky is increasingly being recognised as a high-return investment, and an opportunity has arisen to invest in the first single malt produced by a ground-breaking new distillery.

Princetown Distillery is being set up on land owned by the Duchy of Cornwall on Dartmoor, and will be the largest producer of single malt in England when it opens in 2020.

At 420 metres above sea level, it will be the highest distillery in the UK, with conditions perfect to produce whisky of the same quality as the best Scotch. The elevation reduces temperature for a slower maturing of the spirit.

Working in partnership with Spirit Traders, Princetown Distillery is making available a very limited number of premium pre-production casks of single malt, set to lay in 2020.

Casks are priced from £4,900 to £75,000, and the cost includes 10 years of storage, insurance and a fully managed service. Rare whisky of this nature has shown an increase of 40% pa or 582% over the last 10 years, according to Knight Frank, so returns on these limited-edition casks from a premier distillery promise to be exceptional. Scotch whisky distilleries are currently struggling to keep up with demand.

Investors will be able to visit the distillery, and will be invited to its official opening ceremony in 2020.

For more information on this Spirit Traders exclusive, call 0203 870 4360 or email info@spirit-traders.com