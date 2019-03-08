Advanced search

Problem road in Honiton could have restrictions imposed on it at traffic orders meeting

PUBLISHED: 11:05 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:23 19 July 2019

Rosemount Lane in Honiton. Picture: Google Maps

A stretch of highway on a problem road in Honiton could have restrictions imposed on it if new rules are agreed at a meeting later this year.

Members of East Devon Highways and Traffic Orders Committee (HATOC) will decide if the current road rules on Rosemount Lane need addressing.

Honiton mayor John Zarczynski said motorists crossing the railway bridge from Littletown Road are forced to swerve into oncoming traffic on Rosemount Lane to avoid parked cars.

He said: "This is a head-on (collision) just waiting to happen. Not a question of if, but when.

"Yellow lines should be put down as a matter of urgency.

"I have brought this issue up at full council meetings on a number of occasions and no action has been taken."

The road will be the subject of HATOC discussions following a request from Honiton county and district councillor Phil Twiss.

He said he has received 'significant' correspondence from concerned residents and has requested it be looked at by Devon County Council highways traffic officers.

He also asked for the issue to be placed on the autumn HATOC agenda for members to consider a restriction in the area on the grounds of safety.

Cllr Twiss said: "The issue may or may not be as a result of a relatively new development on Rosemount Lane, where residents have car parking spaces on site, partly why I was supportive of it going ahead, and putting more vehicles in potentially dangerous parking places.

"The HATOC meets next on November 22 and this is when the proposed traffic orders for all of East Devon will come to the committee for consideration.

"I am anxious to hear the view of highways officers."

The problems started after an application, to redevelop a site in Rosemount Lane comprising a house and large gardens into 14 homes, was approved by district planners in 2015.

Cllr Zarczynski said when Honiton Town Council resolved to support the new housing development in Rosemount Lane, a condition was included for the provision of parking to the rear of the properties, and no parking at the front.

He said the council recommended the inclusion of double yellow lines on the road.

"The residents of the properties appear to be parking at the front for their convenience and not using their parking at the rear," Cllr Zarczynski said.

"Do we have to wait until someone is seriously injured or killed before something is done?"

