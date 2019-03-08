Murder case expert to talk at Shute Festival

Sunday Times' chief foreign correspondent Christina Lamb. Picture ST Archant

UK’s leading forensic scientist will talk about her involvement in some of the country’s biggest murder case investigations

Miurdered Ivy Batten. Picture Devon Police Miurdered Ivy Batten. Picture Devon Police

The UK’s leading forensic scientist will be amongst the line up of exciting talent at this year’s Shute Festival.

Professor Angela Gallop will talk about her involvement in some of the country’s biggest murder case investigations, including the Yorkshire Ripper, Rachel Nickell and Stephen Lawrence.

Bestselling author of When the Dog’s Don’t Bark, Prof Gallop was also involved in the investigation of the murder of local woman Ivy Batten, 84, at her isolated bungalow at Shute Bottom in 1987.

Now in its fourth year, the festival will take place over the weekend of September 13 to 15.

Audiences will also have the chance to hear from Kew Gardens biologist, Professor Kathy Willis. She specialises in the relationship between long-term eco-system dynamics and environmental change.

Isabel Bannerman, a celebrated garden designer whose accolades include a gold medal at RHS Chelsea Flower Show and being named Christie’s Garden of the Year, will also be speaking.

Devon-born novelist, Tim Pears, will be talking about his new book The Redeemed, the final instalment of his widely successful West Country Trilogy.

Other highlights include talks by the chief foreign correspondent of the Sunday Times, Christina Lamb, and environmentalist and film maker of A Plastic Ocean, David Jones.

Award-winning travel writer Nick Jubber will share his experiences and humanitarian Jaz O’Hara will discuss her experiences of resigning her city job to help refugees in Calais and becoming a co-founder of the Worldwide Tribe Charity.

Anthony Wilson and Fiona Benson will bring their celebrated poetry to the festival.

The weekend will also showcase the award winning film, Freeman, about the life of Kenneth Reams, who spent more than 25 years on death row in Arkansas and has become a talented artist with exhibitions worldwide. He remains incarcerated and will dial in for a Q&A from his cell.

Co-directors of the festival, Samantha Knights QC and local crime fiction writer Paddy Magrane, said: “We are thrilled to be in our fourth year with yet another amazing programme and also that we are able to fund two much needed after school clubs this summer at Shute Primary thanks to a donation from the Devon AONB.”

The festival will offer a free programme for children including bush craft, land art and a variety of other workshops.