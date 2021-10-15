Published: 7:00 AM October 15, 2021

Project Food welcome Neil Parish MP to visit their new space at Axminster Hospital - Credit: Project Food

Project Food were delighted to welcome Neil Parish MP to visit their new space at Axminster Hospital.

With the support of NHS Property Services, Project Food were able to relocate to the newly refurbished hospital kitchens in February of this year, but due to Covid restrictions haven’t yet been able to welcome many visitors.

Kerry Morgan of Project Food said: “It was a real pleasure to show off our kitchen space and tell Mr Parish about our plans for the upcoming cooking sessions for our community.”

The kitchens have been refurbished and fully equipped and ready to start in person cooking sessions in the coming weeks. Zoom sessions have already been broadcast live from the Project Food HQ.

James Unwin from NHS Property Services said: “This was a great project to work on and showed great collaborative working, both internally at NHS Property Services Ltd and externally with RD&E and local support. The work Project Food is doing to support the local community is inspiring and we will continue to assist where we can.”

For more information on Project Food, please visit www.project-food.org.uk