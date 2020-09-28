Advanced search

Axminster-based Project Food awarded £18,000 grant to aid Coronavirus support

PUBLISHED: 08:59 28 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:11 28 September 2020

Ian Simpson, one of Project Food’s cooks. Picture: PF

Ian Simpson, one of Project Food’s cooks. Picture: PF

Archant

Project Food - the Axminster based healthy eating charity - has been awarded a grant of almost £18,000 from The National Lottery Community Fund.

Project Food logoProject Food logo

Then money has been earmarked for the group’s coronavirus food support.

The £17,893 will help Project Food continue its vital support to local residents during the pandemic.

The grant is for delivering free online food support sessions, support - including free tablets to get online - and the delivery of fruit and veg boxes all around East Devon.

Project Food, based in South Street, Axminster, will also cook and deliver hundreds of ready meals for elderly people who struggle to cook for themselves, and make regular phone calls to people who live alone and those who suffer with anxiety.

Charity founder Tiggy Parry said: “Project Food would like to thank The National Lottery Community Fund for their support.

“We will also be continuing to provide free fruit and veg boxes to people unable to feed their families a nutritious diet as well as free ready meals for those most isolated and in need of support.

“Every week we take fruit and veg boxes and home-made meals to a local women’s refuge for women and children escaping domestic violence.

“As well as delivering emergency coronavirus food support, over the coming months Project Food will be developing a wide range of new support for individuals and groups - both online and, if the conditions allow, face-to-face.”

Ian Simpson, one of Project Food’s cooks, currently holds a weekly interactive cooking demo for people of all abilities, through Zoom

To support donations of food to parents of young children and women in the refuge please go to http://halff.org.uk/donate/, telephone (01297) 631782 or pop into our shop on South Street, Axminster.

* Project Food is the new name of HALFF, a charity which for 14 years has been helping people in the South West to improve their diet, so they enjoy better physical and mental health.

Added Tiggy: “If you would like some support get in touch - we are very keen to respond to people’s changing needs as the situation changes.”

E Mail tiggy@project-food.org.uk

or visit www.project-food.org.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axminster-based Project Food awarded £18,000 grant to aid Coronavirus support

Ian Simpson, one of Project Food’s cooks. Picture: PF

Options to develop nature recovery networks to be considered by district council

The wildflower meadows in The Byes were highlighted in the report as a success Picture: Brenda Cockett

Honiton 666 trophy triumph for Alex Neil and Cathy Williams after close contest

The Treble Six trophy that was donated to the club by Ted and Mo Baker in 2005. Picture: JACKIE SEAGER

Feniton Football Club - a ‘chat’ with the chairman on all things Acland Park - on and off the pitch

Feniton Football Club's Acland Park home looking in superb condition for the 20/21 season. Picture; FENITON FC

Chard RFC present long-serving Andy Treble with honorary life membership

Andy Treble of Chard RFC, who has been honoured with a life membership in recognition of his long-standing service to the club. Picture: GARY BIDE