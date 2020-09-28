Axminster-based Project Food awarded £18,000 grant to aid Coronavirus support

Ian Simpson, one of Project Food’s cooks. Picture: PF Archant

Project Food - the Axminster based healthy eating charity - has been awarded a grant of almost £18,000 from The National Lottery Community Fund.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Project Food logo Project Food logo

Then money has been earmarked for the group’s coronavirus food support.

The £17,893 will help Project Food continue its vital support to local residents during the pandemic.

The grant is for delivering free online food support sessions, support - including free tablets to get online - and the delivery of fruit and veg boxes all around East Devon.

Project Food, based in South Street, Axminster, will also cook and deliver hundreds of ready meals for elderly people who struggle to cook for themselves, and make regular phone calls to people who live alone and those who suffer with anxiety.

Charity founder Tiggy Parry said: “Project Food would like to thank The National Lottery Community Fund for their support.

“We will also be continuing to provide free fruit and veg boxes to people unable to feed their families a nutritious diet as well as free ready meals for those most isolated and in need of support.

“Every week we take fruit and veg boxes and home-made meals to a local women’s refuge for women and children escaping domestic violence.

“As well as delivering emergency coronavirus food support, over the coming months Project Food will be developing a wide range of new support for individuals and groups - both online and, if the conditions allow, face-to-face.”

Ian Simpson, one of Project Food’s cooks, currently holds a weekly interactive cooking demo for people of all abilities, through Zoom

To support donations of food to parents of young children and women in the refuge please go to http://halff.org.uk/donate/, telephone (01297) 631782 or pop into our shop on South Street, Axminster.

* Project Food is the new name of HALFF, a charity which for 14 years has been helping people in the South West to improve their diet, so they enjoy better physical and mental health.

Added Tiggy: “If you would like some support get in touch - we are very keen to respond to people’s changing needs as the situation changes.”

E Mail tiggy@project-food.org.uk

or visit www.project-food.org.uk