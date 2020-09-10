Project Food makes fundraiser redundant, blaming Covid pandemic

Project Food, the Axminster-based healthy eating charity - formerly called HALFF - has been forced to make its full-time fundraiser redundant.

The decision to end Laura O’Rourke’s job has been blamed on ‘the enormous upheaval caused by Covid’.

The charity’s founder and director Tiggy Parry said: “We have been busy helping people get the food they need to stay healthy during this period, but we have had to stop a lot of our group activities because they have historically been held face-to-face.

“We are continuing to offer support by running online Zoom cooking demonstrations, by telephoning the most isolated as often as we can and by sending out hundreds of copies of our newsletter.

“There is anecdotal evidence that people’s views about many things, not least the food they eat, has changed quite fundamentally due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Over the next few months, we will be consulting with as many members of the community as possible to find out how they think we can best support them to have a good diet in the future.

“Unfortunately, because of the enormous upheaval caused by Covid, the trustees have had to take some very difficult decisions to make the survival of Project Food more likely.

“They have reluctantly concluded that we can no longer afford to employ a dedicated fundraiser and so we have, with great sadness, had to make Laura O’Rourke redundant.

“We wish her all the best for the future and are grateful for the many years of loyal service that she has given to us in supporting those most in need.

“Laura will still be employed by Project Food until Friday, September 11, but after that, if you need to get in touch with us, please contact victoria@project-food.org.uk

Laura said: “So, they say that all good things must come to an end, I have met and worked with some amazing people during my nine years at HALFF.

“I believe passionately in Project Food’s aims and am so proud to have been involved in helping and supporting so many people improve their health and wellbeing. I’ve made some great friends along the way, too.

“I wish Project Food and the team every success over the coming months and years, may it continue to develop, grow and flourish.”