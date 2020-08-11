Promote Seaton Partnership to be relaunched

Cllr Del Haggerty. Picture: STC Archant

The Promote Seaton Partnership is to be relaunched.

There is a call for a a mini play area for children at Seaton Wetlands. Picrture EDDC There is a call for a a mini play area for children at Seaton Wetlands. Picrture EDDC

Lockdown has curtailed the group’s activities in recent months but chairman Del Haggerty says he hopes to have it up and running again before the end of August - and by the time the next full town council meeting takes place in September.

He said: “We need to get going again so we can get things happening over the coming 24 months.

“So many great ideas have originated from this group and I would like to develop it by encouraging more people.

“I plan to hold two meetings initially, both on Zoom, one for the main group and one for the businesses who are unable to normally attend meetings.

“I would like everyone who has any ideas including old or existing ones that you believe could promote Seaton in any way to forward them to cllrdelhaggerty@seaton.gov.uk

“At the last meeting held at Marshlands I stated that all ideas are great. If one person fails in doing something, we can try it another way with people from the group.

“When sending me your ideas I will be happy to discuss them between us if you are not happy discussing with the group. Every idea is important and it’s achievability will be given every chance to succeed.”

Cllr Haggerty joined Seaton Town Council in June last year and has worked hard towards Seaton being awarded Coach Friendly status.

He previously worked as a nationwide specialist in recruitment and currently owns a bespoke travel and tourism employment agency based in Seaton. His Beer Road based company, DH Team, specialises in recruiting coach and bus drivers.

Amongst ideas already posted on his social media site was for “A structured marketing plan based on a thorough analysis of Seaton’s strengths and weaknesses as perceived by visitors and prospective visitors - not us locals.”

“This is a full time job for someone with project management, marketing, sales and financial experience, ideally from Seaton.”

Another comment was : ”I think it would be great if the swimming pool was open all year round and do swimming lessons for mothers and toddlers.

“Maybe at Wetlands as well have a mini play area for the kids or some more animals.”