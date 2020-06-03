Advanced search

Properties damaged in Membury hedge fire

PUBLISHED: 10:26 03 June 2020

Axminster Fire Engine. Picture: DSFR

Axminster Fire Engine. Picture: DSFR

Archant

A bungalow was damaged when a hedge caught alight at Membury on Monday evening (June 1).

Firefighters from Axminster were called to the scene at Heath Common at around 7pm.

Flames from the burning hedge began affecting the fascia boards of the nearby bungalow as the fire spread.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire and removed the boards to investigate for fire spread, using a thermal imaging camera and ladders.

A property next to the bungalow also sustained minor damage.

Crews confirmed the cause of the blaze was accidental.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Axmouth tombstoner taken to hospital

Axmouth harbour wall. Picture Chris Carson

Eight rescued by Lyme Regis lifeboat

Lyme lifeboat approaching the two grounded speedboats. Picture RNLI

Former Upottery manager Dan Prettejohn is the new boss of Axminster Town Reserves

East Devon District Council chairman, Cllr Stuart Hughes, resigns

Cllr Stuart Hughes as chairman of the council. Picture: East Devon District Council

Former Axminster Mayor Douglas Hull’s funeral set for June 12

Douglas Hull.Picture: Chris Carson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Axmouth tombstoner taken to hospital

Axmouth harbour wall. Picture Chris Carson

Eight rescued by Lyme Regis lifeboat

Lyme lifeboat approaching the two grounded speedboats. Picture RNLI

Former Upottery manager Dan Prettejohn is the new boss of Axminster Town Reserves

East Devon District Council chairman, Cllr Stuart Hughes, resigns

Cllr Stuart Hughes as chairman of the council. Picture: East Devon District Council

Former Axminster Mayor Douglas Hull’s funeral set for June 12

Douglas Hull.Picture: Chris Carson

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Trapped horse rescued at Axmouth

FIre crews from Seaton and Exmouth helped to rescue a horse stuck in mud in Axmouth. Picture: Contributed

Looking back at the 1950s when British runners ruled the track

The first four minute mile; Chris Brasher, Roger Bannister and Chris Chataway. Picture DICK STURCH

AVR members enjoy an ‘alternative Predictor run’

Running

Exeter Chiefs can now begin non-contract training

Rugby ball.

Former Axminster Mayor Douglas Hull’s funeral set for June 12

Douglas Hull.Picture: Chris Carson
Drive 24