Properties damaged in Membury hedge fire

Axminster Fire Engine. Picture: DSFR Archant

A bungalow was damaged when a hedge caught alight at Membury on Monday evening (June 1).

Firefighters from Axminster were called to the scene at Heath Common at around 7pm.

Flames from the burning hedge began affecting the fascia boards of the nearby bungalow as the fire spread.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire and removed the boards to investigate for fire spread, using a thermal imaging camera and ladders.

A property next to the bungalow also sustained minor damage.

Crews confirmed the cause of the blaze was accidental.