Plan for 18-METRE 5G mast in Honiton submitted

Adam Manning

Published: 3:11 PM June 30, 2022
east devon

The proposed site for the 5G mast near Lace Walk car park in Honiton. - Credit: Google Maps.

Plans for a 5G mast in Honiton have been submitted.

Mobile network Three has submitted a planning application for an 18m-high mast - and equipment cabinets - at Dunning Court. 

The firm says the mast will allow faster download speeds for residents surrounding the site, next to the Lace Walk car park in Honiton. 

The 5G rollout has started across the UK, as part of the Government's digital connectivity objective to provide most of the UK with 5G by 2022. Honiton is next.

There were five sites around Honiton town centre which were nominated as spots for the mast, all were discounted, they included St Cyres Road, Dowell Street, Northcote Lane, Phillips Square and Oaklea before Dunning Court was decided.

It will be located on the grass verge between the pavement and the road on Dunning Court with a service box located next to it. 

The plans will be put to Honiton Town Council and then either recommended for approval at East Devon District Council or rejected.

You can access the full planning site on EDDC website - https://planning.eastdevon.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=documents&keyVal=RDZOK3GHGDF00

