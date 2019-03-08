Pub’s pig race goes the whole hog for charity

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 07:00 08 July 2019

Lined up at the starting gate for the pig race. Picture: Simon Page

Lined up at the starting gate for the pig race. Picture: Simon Page

Simon Page

Battery-operated toy pigs named after local residents were put through their paces in a charity race in Seaton.

The pig race took place in the beer garden of the Royal Clarence sports bar on Sunday, June 30.

Seaton resident John Hale attended with friends and although he didn't win anything, he said it had been good fun: "It was a great atmosphere! I've been to actual horse racing and the crowd weren't as excited as they were yesterday."

The event, which also included a raffle and barbecue, raised £200 for the Guide Dogs for the Blind.

The event came about after one of the pub's regulars, Colin Pearce, who asked landlord Tim Chew if the Royal Clarence could host a charity fundraiser.

Mr Chew said "I am always happy to put on events that help give back to charities and the community. We have another fundraiser, 'Chewfest', on the August bank holiday where we will have live music, a hog roast and our pig racing back in aid of Hospiscare".

