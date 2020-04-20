Advanced search

Axminster council meetings to go on line

PUBLISHED: 07:59 21 April 2020

Axminster mayor Anni Young. Picture: Chris Carson

Axminster mayor Anni Young. Picture: Chris Carson

Archant

Axminster Town Council is planning to hold its regular monthly meetings via Zoom conferencing during the lockdown.

It will try to follow the usual format with a public forum section included so local residents can take part.

All the details and instructions about how to access these meetings are available on the town council website - www.axminstertowncouncil.gov.uk/ Click on ‘forthcoming meetings’ and then ‘agenda’ and follow the link on that page.

Mayor Anni Young said she hoped people will join the meeting on line so that they have an opportunity to ask questions.

She said: “Although there is very little business to conduct at this time as so many things are on hold under the current lockdown conditions, we felt it was important to maintain some sort of presence where possible.

“Also it is another platform to promote the work being undertaken by Axminster Community Emergency Response (ACER), which the town council is very proud to be part of.”

The virtual meetings were given a ‘test drive’ last night (Monday, April 20) and the next one is scheduled for Monday, May 11, from 7pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Cranbrook man launches virtual pub quiz from his back garden pub to raise funds for NHS

Ben Rushton stages a weekly pub quiz on Facebook for the community of Cranbrook. Picture: Hannah Land Photography

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll at 27

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Coronavirus: Group making scrubs for medical workers in East Devon appeals for funding

Emma Wickham in her workshop.

Raising a glass to the lost pubs of Honiton

The lost pubs of Honiton. Pictures courtesy of All Hallows Museum

Demand for Axminster mental health charity’s help at an all time high

Arc counsellor Catherine Davies with trustee Andrew Moulding (left) and Axminster GP Dr Barry McKenna,

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cranbrook man launches virtual pub quiz from his back garden pub to raise funds for NHS

Ben Rushton stages a weekly pub quiz on Facebook for the community of Cranbrook. Picture: Hannah Land Photography

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll at 27

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Coronavirus: Group making scrubs for medical workers in East Devon appeals for funding

Emma Wickham in her workshop.

Raising a glass to the lost pubs of Honiton

The lost pubs of Honiton. Pictures courtesy of All Hallows Museum

Demand for Axminster mental health charity’s help at an all time high

Arc counsellor Catherine Davies with trustee Andrew Moulding (left) and Axminster GP Dr Barry McKenna,

Latest from the Midweek Herald

A ‘blast from the past’ - picture gallery from the 2009 meeting between Offwell Rangers and Otterton

Action from a 2009 meeting between Offwell Rangers and Otterton. Picture: TERRY IFE

Axminster council meetings to go on line

Axminster mayor Anni Young. Picture: Chris Carson

Exmouth Town seeking additional youth section coaching staff ahead of next season

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0143. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon Virtual Football League KO Cup - 1st Round results

Generic picture

Axe Vale Show appeals for helpers

Sunnier times! A previous Axe Vale Show. Picture AVS
Drive 24