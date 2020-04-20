Axminster council meetings to go on line

Axminster mayor Anni Young. Picture: Chris Carson Archant

Axminster Town Council is planning to hold its regular monthly meetings via Zoom conferencing during the lockdown.

It will try to follow the usual format with a public forum section included so local residents can take part.

All the details and instructions about how to access these meetings are available on the town council website - www.axminstertowncouncil.gov.uk/ Click on ‘forthcoming meetings’ and then ‘agenda’ and follow the link on that page.

Mayor Anni Young said she hoped people will join the meeting on line so that they have an opportunity to ask questions.

She said: “Although there is very little business to conduct at this time as so many things are on hold under the current lockdown conditions, we felt it was important to maintain some sort of presence where possible.

“Also it is another platform to promote the work being undertaken by Axminster Community Emergency Response (ACER), which the town council is very proud to be part of.”

The virtual meetings were given a ‘test drive’ last night (Monday, April 20) and the next one is scheduled for Monday, May 11, from 7pm.