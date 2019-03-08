Advanced search

Have your say on the management of East Devon's Jurassic Coast

PUBLISHED: 16:45 08 September 2019

The spectacular red cliffs of the Jurassic Coast. Picture: Daniel Smith, Stuart Line Cruises

The organisation that looks after the Jurassic Coast is inviting input from people in East Devon, as it sets out its management plan for the next five years.

A draft plan has been drawn up, and consultation days will be held in Exmouth, Sidmouth and Seaton for people to learn about the proposals and have their say.

The Jurassic Coast Trust's work includes putting out information about rock falls and landslips, promoting responsible fossil collecting, educating the public through museums and visitor centres, and giving guidance to local organisations, to ensure that development and tourism does not harm the Jurassic Coast.

Public consultation days will take place on Tuesday, September 10, at Exmouth Library; Thursday, September 19, at Sidmouth Library; and Wednesday, September 25, at Seaton Jurassic.

Members of the trust's staff will be on hand between 10am and 3pm to talk through the draft plan and answer questions.

Following the consultation, the plan is due to be published in the next few months.

