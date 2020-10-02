Advanced search

Golf tournament helps Axminster’s Flamingo Pool stay afloat

The winners of the Flamingo Pool golf contest Roger Turner, Ray Shiners and Keith Gibson. Picture FP

The winners of the Flamingo Pool golf contest Roger Turner, Ray Shiners and Keith Gibson. Picture FP

Axminster’s Flamingo Pool has been facing a major challenge to keep financially afloat.

The Flamingo Pool golf tournament raffle ladies. Picture FPThe Flamingo Pool golf tournament raffle ladies. Picture FP

A spokeswoman said: “Without our dedicated team it would not have been possible - they have worked long and hard under extremely difficult circumstance and we thank them for their unstilted efforts.

“We would like to thank everyone who has contributed so generously to the Crowdfunding site. This has been a lifeline for us.

“Although we are not out of the woods yet with the community’s goodwill we will do our very best to keep the pool open.

“To make a donation there are full details on the website, along with information on Covid restrictions and time tables. Or call 01297 35800.

“Even with Covid restrictions we were able to hold our fifth charity golf day raising £1,472.

“We were sponsored by BRIDEC and thank them for their generosity.

“We also thank Lyme Regis Golf Club for hosting the event.”

The winners of the contest were Roger Turner, Ray Shiners and Keith Gibson.

Flamingo Pool, a registered self-funding charity, is constantly looking for new members to join the committee - contact manager Steve Buxton on 01297 35800.

