Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Majority vote needed for district council to 'make' Neighbourhood Plan for Payhembury

PUBLISHED: 08:01 22 April 2019

Payhembury village. Picture: Google Maps

Payhembury village. Picture: Google Maps

Picture: Google Maps

Villagers will vote on development blueprint on May 2

Payhembury's Neighbourhood Plan will be put to a village referendum on Thursday, May 2.

If a majority votes in favour, it will become part of the Development Plan for East Devon.

Payhembury Parish Council has produced the development blueprint in consultation with the community. It includes policies that will influence how planning applications in the parish are determined until 2031.

The referendum will put a single question to the voters: “Do you want East Devon District Council to use the Neighbourhood Plan for Payhembury to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?”

The plan is the result of three years hard work by volunteers from the local community and the council is encouraging all eligible residents to ensure they are registered and to turn out to vote on the day.

A person is entitled to vote in the referendum if, on May 2 2019, he or she is entitled to vote in a local government election in the referendum area and, his or her qualifying address for the election is in the referendum area. The polling station will be Payhembury Parish Hall - opposite Payhembury School.

Mark Williams, EDDC chief executive, said:

“I would like to congratulate everyone involved in the production of the Payhembury Neighbourhood Plan on reaching this crucial referendum stage.

“The plan has been made possible by significant commitment and hard work from local volunteers and represents community aspirations that will serve to inform the future evolution of the parish.

“All eligible residents from Payhembury are encouraged to study the plan and take part in the referendum.”

Writing on the parish council website chairman Keith Williams said: “Having started reluctantly, I am pleased with the plan which has emerged. I am confident that the evidence-led process has resulted in a plan consistent with the wishes of the community and I believe it will form a sound basis upon which the parish will continue to flourish. I would particularly like to thank the rest of the Neighbourhood Plan team – Tim Cox, Iestyn John and Kevin Wooff.”

Further information and a copy of the plan can be found on the East Devon website: http://eastdevon.gov.uk/planning/neighbourhood-and-community-plans/neighbourhood-plans/neighbourhood-plans-being-produced-in-east-devon/payhembury/

Related articles

Most Read

Plumber ‘Pipes’ pedal powering for Arc

Ian 'Pipes' Woodhall is cycling for Arc. Picture Dave Selly

Majority vote needed for district council to ‘make’ Neighbourhood Plan for Payhembury

Payhembury village. Picture: Google Maps

Honiton RFC set for Twickenham after Easter Saturday win at Portsmouth

Action from the Honiton RFC success at Tavistiock. Picture HONITON RFC

Honiton petanque team spring a big surprise against champions Chudleigh

Petanque

lifeboat launched after reports of sinking boat

Lyme lifeboat crew recovers the boat. Picture Seb Cope

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Plumber ‘Pipes’ pedal powering for Arc

Ian 'Pipes' Woodhall is cycling for Arc. Picture Dave Selly

Majority vote needed for district council to ‘make’ Neighbourhood Plan for Payhembury

Payhembury village. Picture: Google Maps

Honiton RFC set for Twickenham after Easter Saturday win at Portsmouth

Action from the Honiton RFC success at Tavistiock. Picture HONITON RFC

Honiton petanque team spring a big surprise against champions Chudleigh

Petanque

lifeboat launched after reports of sinking boat

Lyme lifeboat crew recovers the boat. Picture Seb Cope

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Majority vote needed for district council to ‘make’ Neighbourhood Plan for Payhembury

Payhembury village. Picture: Google Maps

Honiton Running Club members out in force for the 2019 Kilmington Kanter

Honiton Running Club members at the 2019 Kilmington Kanter. PictreHRC

Lyme Regis Andrew Black four-ball success for Brice and McGown

Golf club and ball

Lyme Regis Golf Club hosts the 2019 Jurassic Challenge competition

East Devon's winning captain Chris Bird, front, second right, holding the Jurassic Trophy surrounded by his team. Picture LYME REGIS GOLF CLUB

Dunkeswell Rovers face big Easter Monday title challenge test

Dunkeswell Rovers line up before their narrow Devon Intermediate Cup semi-final defeat to North Devon League side Combe Martin. Picture DFC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists