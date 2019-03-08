Majority vote needed for district council to 'make' Neighbourhood Plan for Payhembury

Villagers will vote on development blueprint on May 2

Payhembury's Neighbourhood Plan will be put to a village referendum on Thursday, May 2.

If a majority votes in favour, it will become part of the Development Plan for East Devon.

Payhembury Parish Council has produced the development blueprint in consultation with the community. It includes policies that will influence how planning applications in the parish are determined until 2031.

The referendum will put a single question to the voters: “Do you want East Devon District Council to use the Neighbourhood Plan for Payhembury to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?”

The plan is the result of three years hard work by volunteers from the local community and the council is encouraging all eligible residents to ensure they are registered and to turn out to vote on the day.

A person is entitled to vote in the referendum if, on May 2 2019, he or she is entitled to vote in a local government election in the referendum area and, his or her qualifying address for the election is in the referendum area. The polling station will be Payhembury Parish Hall - opposite Payhembury School.

Mark Williams, EDDC chief executive, said:

“I would like to congratulate everyone involved in the production of the Payhembury Neighbourhood Plan on reaching this crucial referendum stage.

“The plan has been made possible by significant commitment and hard work from local volunteers and represents community aspirations that will serve to inform the future evolution of the parish.

“All eligible residents from Payhembury are encouraged to study the plan and take part in the referendum.”

Writing on the parish council website chairman Keith Williams said: “Having started reluctantly, I am pleased with the plan which has emerged. I am confident that the evidence-led process has resulted in a plan consistent with the wishes of the community and I believe it will form a sound basis upon which the parish will continue to flourish. I would particularly like to thank the rest of the Neighbourhood Plan team – Tim Cox, Iestyn John and Kevin Wooff.”

Further information and a copy of the plan can be found on the East Devon website: http://eastdevon.gov.uk/planning/neighbourhood-and-community-plans/neighbourhood-plans/neighbourhood-plans-being-produced-in-east-devon/payhembury/