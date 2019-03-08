Seaton pupils wear PJs for Children in Need

Reception class youngsters in their PJs for Children in Need. Picture: Chris Carson Archant

Youngsters across the Axe Valley dressed up to raise funds for Children in Need today (Friday, November 15).

Seaton pupils (l to r) Kain Coburn,Jessie Dare and Sienna Marks, all aged four. Picture: Chris Carson Seaton pupils (l to r) Kain Coburn,Jessie Dare and Sienna Marks, all aged four. Picture: Chris Carson

At Seaton Community Primary School all the pupils attended classes in their pyjamas.

And at Axminster Community Primary School they wore a variety of Pudsy-style spotty outfits.

Pupils at Axminster Community Primary Academy dressed up for Children in Need. Picture: Chris Carson Pupils at Axminster Community Primary Academy dressed up for Children in Need. Picture: Chris Carson

Watch this site for a full report on the day's fundraising activities and more pictures.

Pupils at Axminster Community Primary Academy dressed up for Children in Need. Picture: Chris Carson Pupils at Axminster Community Primary Academy dressed up for Children in Need. Picture: Chris Carson