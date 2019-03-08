Seaton pupils wear PJs for Children in Need
PUBLISHED: 13:15 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:15 15 November 2019
Archant
Youngsters across the Axe Valley dressed up to raise funds for Children in Need today (Friday, November 15).
Seaton pupils (l to r) Kain Coburn,Jessie Dare and Sienna Marks, all aged four. Picture: Chris Carson
At Seaton Community Primary School all the pupils attended classes in their pyjamas.
And at Axminster Community Primary School they wore a variety of Pudsy-style spotty outfits.
Pupils at Axminster Community Primary Academy dressed up for Children in Need. Picture: Chris Carson
Watch this site for a full report on the day's fundraising activities and more pictures.
Pupils at Axminster Community Primary Academy dressed up for Children in Need. Picture: Chris Carson
Reception class youngsters in their PJs for Children in Need. Picture: Chris Carson
Comments have been disabled on this article.