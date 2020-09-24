Advanced search

Stockland pupils support Jeans 4 Genes

PUBLISHED: 08:40 25 September 2020

Some year 6 pupils with their fingerprint poems. Picture Stockland Primary School.

Archant

Pupils at Stockland Primary School have been writing thought-provoking poems to aid a worthy cause.

A dream poem. Picture SPSA dream poem. Picture SPS

They have been presented in framed fingerprints and were taken home to parents for donations to the Jeans 4 Genes charity which the children have been learning about.

They were delighted to have raised £59.

Jeans for Genes Day is the annual fundraising campaign for Genetic Disorders UK, the national charity that supports individuals and families affected by a genetic disorder.

Money raised funds the work of the charity and provides grants to organisations for projects that aim to transform the lives of children with genetic disorders.

There are around 6,000 genetic disorders and it is estimated that one in 25 children is affected. Some 30,000 babies and children are newly diagnosed in the UK each year.

Some genetic disorders are apparent at birth while others are diagnosed at different stages throughout childhood, and sometimes into adolescence.

To find out more visit https://www.jeansforgenesday.org/our-work

