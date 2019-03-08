Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Chard students visit Oxford University

PUBLISHED: 16:01 20 March 2019

Holyrood students on their trip to Oxford. Picture HA

Holyrood students on their trip to Oxford. Picture HA

Archant

Youngsters encouraged to apply for Oxbridge places

A dozen high-ability students from Holyrood Academy in Chard spent a day at Oxford University.

The visit was part of the Challenge Plus programme, which operates in conjunction with other schools across the South West of England.

During their trip the Year 10 students spent time at Exeter College, as well as touring Keble College and the city of Oxford itself.

They learnt about the application and interview process, discussed A Level and undergraduate course options with current Oxford University undergraduates and had a practice at some actual Oxford interview questions which really tested the students’ critical thinking.

Jamie Atkinson, who is responsible for the High Ability Student Programme at Holyrood Academy, told The Midweek Herald the visit had gone really well for all of those involved.

He said: “It was a brilliant day! These students found the trip very informative and many came away enthused to apply for Oxbridge in the future.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Biker hurt in Axminster crash

The seriously damaged bike at Millwey Rise, Axminster, Picture: I Harrington,

Fire causes damage to garage near Honiton

Tom helps Steer Honiton to within one more win of Twickenham appearance

Honiton players after their win over Chesham in the South and South West Divisional final of the Senior Vase. Picture HONITON RFC

End of life nursing service extends to Axminster

Axminster Hospital League of Friends members. Picture Ax LoF

Sheep in the road near Musbury

The A358 Seaton road in Musbury. Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Biker hurt in Axminster crash

The seriously damaged bike at Millwey Rise, Axminster, Picture: I Harrington,

Fire causes damage to garage near Honiton

Tom helps Steer Honiton to within one more win of Twickenham appearance

Honiton players after their win over Chesham in the South and South West Divisional final of the Senior Vase. Picture HONITON RFC

End of life nursing service extends to Axminster

Axminster Hospital League of Friends members. Picture Ax LoF

Sheep in the road near Musbury

The A358 Seaton road in Musbury. Picture: Google

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Chard students visit Oxford University

Holyrood students on their trip to Oxford. Picture HA

New owners for Seaton seafront hotel

Seaton's Mariners Hotel which has new owners. Picture Chris Carson

Axe Cliff Winter League success for John Hanna and Brian Thompson

Paul Curtin (right) being congratulated by Axe Cliff seniors captain Mick Swann after his win in the latest Seniors’ Monthly Stableford. Picture BRIAN THOMPSON.

Honiton bowlers too hot for visiting Topsham

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife

Healthy eating charity’s £5,000 boost

Auction winner Sarah Birnie with her Manchester United signed football, Alana Medforth from River Cottage, Mike Huskins from event sponsor Dalwood Vineyard, HALFF founder Tiggy Parry and Sarah Banks, HALFF volunteer. Picture HALFF
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists