Chard students visit Oxford University

Holyrood students on their trip to Oxford. Picture HA Archant

Youngsters encouraged to apply for Oxbridge places

A dozen high-ability students from Holyrood Academy in Chard spent a day at Oxford University.

The visit was part of the Challenge Plus programme, which operates in conjunction with other schools across the South West of England.

During their trip the Year 10 students spent time at Exeter College, as well as touring Keble College and the city of Oxford itself.

They learnt about the application and interview process, discussed A Level and undergraduate course options with current Oxford University undergraduates and had a practice at some actual Oxford interview questions which really tested the students’ critical thinking.

Jamie Atkinson, who is responsible for the High Ability Student Programme at Holyrood Academy, told The Midweek Herald the visit had gone really well for all of those involved.

He said: “It was a brilliant day! These students found the trip very informative and many came away enthused to apply for Oxbridge in the future.”