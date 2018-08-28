Advanced search

Chardstock school’s nativity play is ‘out of this world’

PUBLISHED: 07:01 21 December 2018

Christmas with the Aliens was presented by Pupils at St Andrew's Primary School in Chardstock. Pictures Donna Grabham.

Christmas with the Aliens was presented by Pupils at St Andrew's Primary School in Chardstock. Pictures Donna Grabham.

Pupils present ‘Christmas with the Aliens’

Christmas with the Aliens was presented by Pupils at St Andrew's Primary School in Chardstock. Pictures Donna Grabham.

Pupils at St Andrew’s Primary School in Chardstock looked to the heavens for their Christmas production.

They delighted audiences with two performances of ‘Christmas with the Aliens’ which included songs, dances and a retelling of the traditional Nativity story.

Christmas with the Aliens was presented by Pupils at St Andrew's Primary School in Chardstock. Pictures Donna Grabham.

The show sees a group of school children having to explain Christmas - and the events leading up to the birth of Jesus - to a group of Aliens who accidentally land on planet Earth after the failure of their spaceship.

All ends well with friendships formed and an agreement to spread the news of Jesus’ birth across the universe.

Christmas with the Aliens was presented by Pupils at St Andrew's Primary School in Chardstock. Pictures Donna Grabham.

Staff said the children had a wonderful time putting on their production.

Teacher Matt Hamilton told The Midweek Herald: “The children were amazing. They remembered their lines and sang the songs beautifully.”

There was a collection on the night for school funds and the charity WaterAid which raised £186.

St Andrew’s is part of the Acorn Multi Academy Trust – a group of six primary academies and four pre-schools including Axminster, Marshwood, Uplyme and Membury.

