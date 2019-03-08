MP visits Marshwood Primary School

Sir Oliver Letwin with Marshwood pupils. Picture Claire Pooley Archant

Sir Oliver Letwin talks to pupils about children's rights

West Dorset MP Sir Oliver Letwin accepted an invitation to help pupils at Marshwood CE Primary Academy with their coursework on Friday (June 7).

Children in Years five and six had written to Sir Oliver regarding children's rights around the world, as part of their unit of work on rights and responsibilities.

Sir Oliver answered their questions about government policy on child slavery, child labour and homelessness both around the world and here in the UK. They also discovered what the job of being an MP representing West Dorset involves - including answering more than 15,000 letters and emails a year.

Pupils learnt that Sir Oliver felt his greatest achievement was being involved in saving Lyme Regis from coastal erosion, but that he felt that he never truly finishes any goal he has set.

* Marshwood is one of six primary academies in the Acorn Multi Academy Trust which also includes schools at Axminster, Uplyme and Membury.