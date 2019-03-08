Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

MP visits Marshwood Primary School

PUBLISHED: 10:05 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:17 10 June 2019

Sir Oliver Letwin with Marshwood pupils. Picture Claire Pooley

Sir Oliver Letwin with Marshwood pupils. Picture Claire Pooley

Archant

Sir Oliver Letwin talks to pupils about children's rights

West Dorset MP Sir Oliver Letwin accepted an invitation to help pupils at Marshwood CE Primary Academy with their coursework on Friday (June 7).

Children in Years five and six had written to Sir Oliver regarding children's rights around the world, as part of their unit of work on rights and responsibilities.

Sir Oliver answered their questions about government policy on child slavery, child labour and homelessness both around the world and here in the UK. They also discovered what the job of being an MP representing West Dorset involves - including answering more than 15,000 letters and emails a year.

Pupils learnt that Sir Oliver felt his greatest achievement was being involved in saving Lyme Regis from coastal erosion, but that he felt that he never truly finishes any goal he has set.

* Marshwood is one of six primary academies in the Acorn Multi Academy Trust which also includes schools at Axminster, Uplyme and Membury.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

FOOD REVIEW: Two little piggies went for dinner at The Pig at Combe hotel

The Pig at Combe, Gittisham.

Community projects share £75,000 funding

The Devon Air Ambulance flying over Axminster. Picture: KEVIN DOE PHOTOGRAPHY

Honiton man, 27, punched barman in face after refusing to leave Exmouth pub on drunken night out

The Farmhouse in Exmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Lyme pair take on a Mighty Hike

Liz Broome and Alice Williams. Picture MCS

Honiton’s Hot Pennies ceremony cause a stir across the globe thanks to Reddit post

Honiton hot pennies. Ref mhh 30 18TI 8605. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

FOOD REVIEW: Two little piggies went for dinner at The Pig at Combe hotel

The Pig at Combe, Gittisham.

Community projects share £75,000 funding

The Devon Air Ambulance flying over Axminster. Picture: KEVIN DOE PHOTOGRAPHY

Honiton man, 27, punched barman in face after refusing to leave Exmouth pub on drunken night out

The Farmhouse in Exmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Lyme pair take on a Mighty Hike

Liz Broome and Alice Williams. Picture MCS

Honiton’s Hot Pennies ceremony cause a stir across the globe thanks to Reddit post

Honiton hot pennies. Ref mhh 30 18TI 8605. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

MP visits Marshwood Primary School

Sir Oliver Letwin with Marshwood pupils. Picture Claire Pooley

Lyme Regis Medal joy for Brian Rees

Golf club and ball

Cranbrook runners in early June action

Members of the Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook - at the Teignmouth Parkrun. Picture MAGGIE GELLERSJO

Honiton Banks Trophy success for Cathy Uttley and Jason Gosling

Cathy Uttley and Jason Gosling receive the Banks Trophy from Honiton Golf Club president Max Pipe. Picture: HONITON GOLF CLUB

Stockland children cricketers heading to county finals

The winning Stockland Primary Academy U11s girls team who are heading to the county final. Picture: Stockland Primary Academy
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists