Quad bike stolen from Kilmington
PUBLISHED: 16:50 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:51 25 March 2020
Archant
A quad bike and trailer were stolen from premises in Kilmington this week.
The red Honda CRV aquad bike and 10ft flatbed Ivor Williams trailer - reg plate EU14 MJF - took place in the very early hours of Monday, March 23.
The quad bike has a black torn seat and was muddy and battered.
Anyone able to offer information regarding these vehicles is asked to call 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk quoting CR/24734/20.
