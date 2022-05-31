Honiton soldier to play key role at Trooping the Colour

A Honiton soldier will be part of the Queen’s Retinue during this year’s Trooping the Colour.

Trooper Sam Wallace, 25, will be one of the eight soldiers escorting Her Majesty’s carriage and providing the line-up at the saluting dais while she carries out the inspection of the troops.

Trooper Wallace, a member of the Life Guards, gained the honour after being judged one of the ‘Best of the Best’ among the Household Cavalry. Troopers are tested on the turn-out of their ceremonial uniforms, the grooming of their horses and the shine of everything from their headwear to their black leather jackboots that receive at least 200 hours of polishing for the competition. The top eight finishers from the Household Cavalry parade at the Windsor Horse Show before the Queen presents the award for the ‘Best Turned Out Trooper’, and these eight become the Queen’s Retinue for Trooping the Colour.

He said: “This is a huge honour, and it shows that all of my efforts have paid off. We have already completed four drill rehearsals and a full dress rehearsal in front of thousands of spectators. I know it’s going to be such a memorable occasion, especially as it’s the year of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, and my parents will be in the stands watching which makes it even more special.”

Sam was born in the Cayman Islands but grew up in Honiton with his two brothers and stepsister. He enlisted in the Army in 2019, having heard stories of the military from his grandfather who served in the Royal Logistic Corps. He joined the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment and has spent a year in the Musical Ride, a mounted display team that performs equestrian manoeuvres to music, each designed to demonstrate the horsemanship originally needed by the regiment in the days when they still fought on horseback.

When Sam first joined the Regiment he was concerned that there would be misconceptions about his Rastafarian faith, but the Defence Rastafari Network helped him to write to his Commanding Officer (CO) about the style of dress and hair he needed to be able to express and maintain his beliefs.

He said: “My CO was really helpful, we sat down and he was so open to learning and understanding about me and being Rastafari.” Since the creation of the Network, dress regulations have been changed to allow the wearing of a full beard, dreadlocks and turban, required by some denominations, and Sam hopes to develop his relationship with the Network and become an ambassador for others serving in the Armed Forces.