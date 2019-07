Queues on busy Honiton A-road as car overturns

Archant

A car has overturned on a busy Honiton A-road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Traffic is very slow-moving on the A30 eastbound, police say.

Queues are forming between between the A35 Honiton and Hegends Road in Monkton.

It is not known if anyone has been injured in the incident.

More to follow