Seaton nursing service to raffle longarm quilt

Seaton Hospiscare@?Home nurses with the quilt. Photo : Lycia Moore. Archant

Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends is raffling a handmade quilt to raise vital funds,

It was made and donated by a local woman in thanks for care received from the Seaton Hospiscare@Home nurses.

The quilt is being raffled with all funds raised being specifically for the much needed end-of-life nursing service, which is available for people registered with a Beer, Colyton or Seaton surgery.

Shirley Robinson, league trustee said: "The quilt has received a lot of attention both for its beauty and its handiwork. The League is so grateful for the opportunity to raise funds in this way."

Tickets are £1 each and can be purchased from the League of Friends' charity shops in Fore Street, Seaton.

In addition, from Monday, October 28, tickets will be available from the Seaton and Colyton Medical Practice in Seaton and Colyton. The draw takes place on December 4.

The quilt is longarm quilted from Pauline's Patchwork, of Dorchester, and measures approximately 200cm by 200cm.