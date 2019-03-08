Quiz night boost for end-of-life nursing service

Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends Trustees with nurses and Beviss and Beckingsale staff. Picture Lycia Moore. Archant

East Devon law firm's annual event raises £813 for Seaton Hospiscare@Home service.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A quiz night run by East Devon solicitors Beviss and Beckingsale raised more than £800 for a vital end-of-life nursing service.

The law firm's annual event, called 'Now That's What I call a Quiz 2019', was held earlier in the year in aid of the Seaton Hospiscare@Home service.

The final total raised was £813 and a cheque was recently presented to Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends which funds the nursing service.

Mark Ollier, of Beviss and Beckingsale, said: "A big thank you to all who came and very well done to our champions 'Friends of Dorothy', runners up 'The Bash Street Kids' with third prize going to 'Peloton'."

A spokeswoman for Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends paid special thanks to Mark and Jane Ollier, Liz Heron and family and all those who helped in making the quiz evening such a success.

For more information on how you can support this much needed end of life service in Beer, Colyton and Seaton, contact Lycia Moore at Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends on 01297 20143 or email SeatonLOF@nhs.net