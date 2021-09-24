Racist graffiti daubed on The Volunteer pub in Honiton

Published: 11:54 AM September 24, 2021

Racist graffiti has been painted on a Devon pub, prompting Devon and Cornwall Police to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Police were called to The Volunteer pub on Wednesday September 22 after messages of hate were found on an exterior wall.

Investigating officers are particularly keen to hear from a man and a woman with a bicycle, who they believe may have seen the suspect, or any drivers who went past at the time.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged between 25 and 30, stocky, and carrying what looked like a dark coloured holdall or bag. He was wearing dark clothing including a long sleeve top.

He came from the general direction of Mill Street and left in the same direction.

If you witnessed the incident, have any information or dashcam footage of the scene at the time that could help the police with their enquiries, please email 101



