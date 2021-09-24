News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Racist graffiti daubed on The Volunteer pub in Honiton

person

Adam Manning

Published: 11:54 AM September 24, 2021   
generic shot

generic shot - Credit: Archant

Racist graffiti has been painted on a Devon pub, prompting Devon and Cornwall Police to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Police were called to The Volunteer pub on Wednesday September 22 after messages of hate were found on an exterior wall.

Investigating officers are particularly keen to hear from a man and a woman with a bicycle, who they believe may have seen the suspect, or any drivers who went past at the time.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged between 25 and 30, stocky, and carrying what looked like a dark coloured holdall or bag. He was wearing dark clothing including a long sleeve top.

He came from the general direction of Mill Street and left in the same direction.

You may also want to watch:

If you witnessed the incident, have any information or dashcam footage of the scene at the time that could help the police with their enquiries, please email 101


Most Read

  1. 1 Honiton supermarket reopens bigger and better
  2. 2 Town's extended Aldi store open again for shoppers
  3. 3 Have your say on shape of future town development
  1. 4 Seaton salutes its green-fingered garden winners
  2. 5 Racist graffiti daubed on The Volunteer pub in Honiton
  3. 6 Bikers take the limelight at Wiscombe Park
  4. 7 Drama club rewarded for Christmas show that proved a winner
  5. 8 Rogue builder jailed for ripping off Honiton customers
  6. 9 Violent thug jailed after violent attack in supermarket
  7. 10 Three more businesses become plastic-free champions
Devon and Cornwall Police
Honiton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dylan Green

Thug jailed for violent bottle attack at Seaton Tesco

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
Seaton Gateway has had a revamp

Seaton Gateway opens after revamp

Tim Dixon

person
St Michael's Church, Honiton. Photo by Terry Ife

Open invitation to help save church for the community

Martin Long

Logo Icon
Millwey Rise AFC

Non-League Football

Dark day for Millwey Rise

Dick Sturch

Logo Icon