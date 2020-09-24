East Devon rail passengers asked to nominate customer service heroes

Axminster Railway Station. Picture Chris Carson Archant

East Devon train passengers are being asked to share their stories of exceptional service by South Western Railway (SWR), which operates between Axminster, Honiton and Cranbrook.

The company wants to hear about staff members who have gone ‘above and beyond’ to make their journey enjoyable.

A spokesman said: “SWR is committed to putting customers at the heart of everything it does and is looking to celebrate the hard work and dedication of colleagues who have helped made journeys easier, more enjoyable or safer during this difficult time.

“Do you have a great story about a train guard recovering your phone? Has a member of station staff helped you or a loved one to get where you needed to go?”

“Customers can submit any story, big or small, about frontline colleagues who have made a difference to them.”

Shortlisted staff will be profiled and celebrated throughout National Customer Service Week on social media between Monday, October 5, and Friday, October 9.

Customers can nominate their ‘hero’, including a brief description at: southwesternrailway.com/ncsw.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, October 2.

Alan Penlington, customer experience director, said: “National customer service week is a great opportunity to celebrate the hard work and dedication of our frontline colleagues who have helped deliver excellent customer service.

“These have been difficult times, but our SWR team has been helping customers, including many key workers, to get where they need to be throughout the crisis.

“So, we’re giving customers the opportunity to say thank you to frontline staff who have made a difference to them by nominating someone as a ‘customer service hero’.”

Operating more than 1,800 services each weekday across the network, SWR employs more than 5,000 employees and provides commuter inter-urban, regional and long distance services to passengers in South West London and southern counties of England and Island Line services on the Isle of Wight, as well as providing connectivity to the ports and airports in the region.

Further details can be found at: http://bit.ly/NCWS2020.