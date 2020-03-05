Advanced search

Flood risk causes chaos on the railway as lines reopen between Exeter and Yeovil - delays expected

PUBLISHED: 14:20 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:23 05 March 2020

Flooding has posed a risk ro rail lines across Devon. Picture: SWR

Flooding has posed a risk ro rail lines across Devon. Picture: SWR

Archant

Commuter chaos looms for rail passengers today after operator South Western Railway confirmed journeys could be delayed or revised after all lines were blocked.

The announcement comes on the same day First Rail, the company that owns South Western Railway and Great Western Railway, unveiled plans to provide free passage to customers affected by airline operator Flybe's collapse.

All lines between Yeovil Junction and Exeter St David's were blocked this afternoon following a bout of heavy rain.

However, the lines have since reopened - but the rail operator has warned trains running through these stations may be delayed or revised.

A spokesman said: "Disruption is expected until the end of the day."

The county has been battered by strong winds and heavy rain following the aftermath of Storm Jorge, which smashed into the region at the weekend.

The South Western Railway spokesman said heavy rain falling the west of England has posed a risk of flooding on the railway.

They said there are high river levels reported under railway bridges.

To alleviate the stress of commuters, tickets will be accepted at no extra cost on the following services:

- Great Western Railway services via any reasonable route (Great Western run from London Paddington - Exeter and Basingstoke - Reading where you can change for services towards Exeter).

- London Underground Bakerloo Line between London Waterloo and London Paddington

- Stagecoach buses routes 4 and 4a between Exeter and Axminster via Cranbrook

The spokesman said: "For further information or onward travel advice please speak to a member of staff or use a station help point.

"We are very sorry for any delay that this may cause to your journey."

