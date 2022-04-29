Honiton man's historic railway photos to go under the hammer

A Honiton railwayman’s collection of photographs from the last days of steam is to be sold at Chilcotts’ next auction on Saturday, May 7.

The auction is a Transport & Collectors sale featuring toys, models, stamps, postcards, militaria and ephemera.

James Burns, who still lives in the town, started his railway career after visiting a recruiting office at Waterloo Station in the early 1970s. He worked in Woking and Reading, moving back to Devon to become a guard on freight and passenger trains out of Exeter St Davids. In the 1980s he became a train driver, a role he continued until his retirement in 2002. He is still a railway enthusiast.

Exeter Central Station - Credit: Chilcotts

His love of trains was evident from an early age. He joined a local trainspotters' group while he was in his teens and they travelled all over the country visiting places of railway interest. A keen amateur photographer, Mr Burns started photographing the trains and continued to do so throughout his career on the railways.

Honiton with Dumpdon Hill in distance - Credit: Chilcotts

The collection of photographs being auctioned includes many from the early 1960s with hundreds of black and white photos and slides showing steam trains during this period, plus a number of early colour prints dated 1964. There are also evocative photos of steam engine ‘graveyards’ as these magnificent machines were discarded in favour of diesel. Some pictures show local stations that no longer exist, such as Tiverton and Sidmouth.

Exeter Central Station - Credit: Chilcotts

Auctioneer Duncan Chilcott said: “There’s huge fondness for the days of steam, and this absorbing anthology contains a vast amount of pictorial information; it will be of interest both to railway enthusiasts and historians.

Exeter Central Station - Credit: Chilcotts

“All the images are being sold with full copyright so they can be reproduced at will.”

Mary Chilcott wearing James Burns's uniform, with some of the other railway memorabilia - Credit: Chilcotts

Other items of interest in the auction are a wooden bench salvaged from Tiverton Railway Station when it closed, antique fire engine ephemera including fire hoses and hydrants, and old and modern road and railway signage; even Mr Burns’ British Rail uniform is to be auctioned.

Sale items can be viewed at the Dolphin Salerooms in Honiton High Street from Wednesday, May 4 and the sale begins at 10am on May 7.