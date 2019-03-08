Upgraded Hawkchurch tennis court looks ace

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 07:01 26 September 2019

Pictured (right) at the gate opening are Brian Gibbins (chairman) and Maggie Flower (secretary). Picture: Philip Wallis.

Hawkchurch's refurbished tennis court has been officially re-opened - the result of a two year campaign to raise some £7,000.

Although rain stopped play, the event, on Sunday, September 22, was well supported with more than 40 people attending, including eight children.

Four founder members were present along with East Devon District Council ward member Cllr Paul Hayward and officer Sulina Tallack.

Brian Gibbins, tennis club chairman, thanked everyone involved in raising the necessary funds.

Various grants had been won including £1,726 from EDDC's Section 106 funding for sport, £500 from the Axe Vale Show, £250 from Yarlington Housing Group's community fund and £250 from Hawkchurch's fete committee. The latter also loaned two gazebos.

The work was carried out by H C Lewis and Co Ltd, a long-established local contractor.

The tennis court, situated within the parish council's playing field, originally opened in 1985.

All residents were invited to the opening to play tennis but unfortunately rain interrupted play.

The club is keen to recruit new members so contact Ann Nolan (01297 678613) or pick up a leaflet from outside of the tennis court.

