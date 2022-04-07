News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Rainbow Run to be held in Ottery this year

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 10:04 AM April 7, 2022
Updated: 10:07 AM April 7, 2022
A participant in the Rainbow Run in 2019

A participant in the Rainbow Run in 2019 - Credit: Simon Turry

A colourful fun run is coming to Ottery St Mary this summer.

Rainbow Run is taking place at Escot Park on June 19, in aid of Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW).

Rainbow Run is returning after a two-year break due to the pandemic. Around 1,000 people took part in the last event at Westpoint in 2019, raising thousands of pounds for the Little Bridge House children’s hospice in Barnstaple.

Rainbow Run 2019 at Exeter Westpoint

Rainbow Run 2019 at Exeter Westpoint - Credit: CHSW

CHSW event fundraiser Kate Romo said: “Rainbow Run is the brightest fun run for everyone and we’re so excited to be bringing the event to beautiful Escot Park.

“Just pull on a white T-shirt and run or walk through different coloured paint stations; there are no winners or race times, it’s all about having fun and raising money to help provide vital care for local families.”

Early-bird 10 per cent discount tickets are available until May 4; find out more on www.chsw.org.uk/rainbowdevon. 

East Devon News
Ottery St Mary News
Sidmouth News

Don't Miss

5 bedroom house in the centre of Honiton

Property of the Week: South Dene, Exeter Road, Honiton

Kirsty Woodgate

person
east devon

East Devon MP among those criticising new parliamentary boundary changes

Ollie Heptinstall LDRS

Logo Icon
Shaun Harper, jailed for making offensive phone calls to women

Man jailed for making sex calls to women in Sidmouth and Axminster

Court Reporter

person
South Western Railway will introduce new timetables from September. Picture SWR

Train delays at Honiton as Network Rail improve the line over Easter...

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon