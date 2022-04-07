Rainbow Run to be held in Ottery this year

A participant in the Rainbow Run in 2019 - Credit: Simon Turry

A colourful fun run is coming to Ottery St Mary this summer.

Rainbow Run is taking place at Escot Park on June 19, in aid of Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW).

Rainbow Run is returning after a two-year break due to the pandemic. Around 1,000 people took part in the last event at Westpoint in 2019, raising thousands of pounds for the Little Bridge House children’s hospice in Barnstaple.

Rainbow Run 2019 at Exeter Westpoint - Credit: CHSW

CHSW event fundraiser Kate Romo said: “Rainbow Run is the brightest fun run for everyone and we’re so excited to be bringing the event to beautiful Escot Park.

“Just pull on a white T-shirt and run or walk through different coloured paint stations; there are no winners or race times, it’s all about having fun and raising money to help provide vital care for local families.”

Early-bird 10 per cent discount tickets are available until May 4; find out more on www.chsw.org.uk/rainbowdevon.