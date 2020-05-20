Rainbow colours celebrate the work of those in the NHS during coronavirus pandemic
PUBLISHED: 10:00 21 May 2020
Daniel Wilkins
Grace and Jake Shakespeare, aged nine and five, from Axminster, with their home made Poster, which is displayed in Mortons Pharmacy window Picture: Charlotte Shakespeare
As the weeks of the coronavirus outbreak continue, so the residents of East Devon recognise the efforts of NHS workers with their artwork.
The owners of Colyford post office given a rainbow by their grandchildren Ruben and Willow Picture: Geoff Tattershall
Rainbows have been adorning windows and doorways in a variety of mediums, with the aim being to keep spirits up during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Some have created multi-coloured paper chains while others have declared their love for the NHS.
Since appealing to our readers for these colourful messages of support, the Herald has been inundated with photographs.
And we want that to continue.
Lilly-May and Melissa Bryant from Offwell made these window displays Picture: Melissa Bryant
So if you feel inspired by the pictures you have seen over the last two weeks and want to create your own, please send your photographs to alex.walton@archant.co.uk and they may appear in a future edition.
Also, we want to see photos and videos of people taking part in the weekly clap. Send them to midweek.editorial@archant.co.uk
Rainbows by the children at Feniton Rpimary School Picture: Lucie Wright Drover, Teasel, Trigger, Branoc and Baz admire a rainbow in Seaton Picture: Tina Salter Chiara and Ezme from Honiton with their chalk messages Picture: Megen Taylor Savannah Bower, seven, made this rainbow Picture: Marie Bower Sonny, five, from Seaton, created this rainbow Picture: Claire Aedo Lilly-May and Melissa Bryant from Offwell made these window displays Picture: Melissa Bryant A joint effort by Kelly Curran, Ruby 10 and Daisy, five from Mead Cross, Cranbrook Picture: Kelly Curran Ella and Jack from Honiton painted this wooden heart Picture: Kim Groves Alice with her colourful rainbow in Sidmouth Picture: Kate Kirk Barnaby's decorated window Picture: Jennifer Maddock Rowland Dunkeswell pre-school's message of support Picture: Hollie Doidge Codie-Leigh Williams from Whitebridges, Honiton, made this display, which took two days to complete Picture: Donna Williams A giant rainbow at Highfield Garage, Dunkeswell Picture: Alister Pym Fred and Emily helped make a rainbow for their window in Cranbrook Picture: Daisy Lovatt Freya Cowling from Honiton with her rainbow art Picture: Sally Cowling Amelia from Dunkeswell with her picture Picture: Samantha Adcock Emmy from Dunkeswell holds her rainbow picture Picture: Samantha Adcock Freya Cowling from Honiton with her rainbow art Picture: Sally Cowling Jack on his walkies in Dunkeswell Picture: Maggie Pym Kemi, three, drew this rainbow picture in Colyton Picture: Luke Proctor Six year-old Izzy from Seaton made this collage Picture: Linda Rossin A rainbow picture by Harris, five, from Colyton Picture: Luke Proctor Colourful pictures by Ella and Jack from Honiton Picture: Kim Groves
