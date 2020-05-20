Rainbow colours celebrate the work of those in the NHS during coronavirus pandemic

Grace and Jake Shakespeare, aged nine and five, from Axminster, with their home made Poster, which is displayed in Mortons Pharmacy window Picture: Charlotte Shakespeare Archant

As the weeks of the coronavirus outbreak continue, so the residents of East Devon recognise the efforts of NHS workers with their artwork.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The owners of Colyford post office given a rainbow by their grandchildren Ruben and Willow Picture: Geoff Tattershall The owners of Colyford post office given a rainbow by their grandchildren Ruben and Willow Picture: Geoff Tattershall

Rainbows have been adorning windows and doorways in a variety of mediums, with the aim being to keep spirits up during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some have created multi-coloured paper chains while others have declared their love for the NHS.

Since appealing to our readers for these colourful messages of support, the Herald has been inundated with photographs.

And we want that to continue.

Lilly-May and Melissa Bryant from Offwell made these window displays Picture: Melissa Bryant Lilly-May and Melissa Bryant from Offwell made these window displays Picture: Melissa Bryant

So if you feel inspired by the pictures you have seen over the last two weeks and want to create your own, please send your photographs to alex.walton@archant.co.uk and they may appear in a future edition.

Also, we want to see photos and videos of people taking part in the weekly clap. Send them to midweek.editorial@archant.co.uk

Rainbows by the children at Feniton Rpimary School Picture: Lucie Wright Rainbows by the children at Feniton Rpimary School Picture: Lucie Wright

Drover, Teasel, Trigger, Branoc and Baz admire a rainbow in Seaton Picture: Tina Salter Drover, Teasel, Trigger, Branoc and Baz admire a rainbow in Seaton Picture: Tina Salter

Chiara and Ezme from Honiton with their chalk messages Picture: Megen Taylor Chiara and Ezme from Honiton with their chalk messages Picture: Megen Taylor

Savannah Bower, seven, made this rainbow Picture: Marie Bower Savannah Bower, seven, made this rainbow Picture: Marie Bower

Sonny, five, from Seaton, created this rainbow Picture: Claire Aedo Sonny, five, from Seaton, created this rainbow Picture: Claire Aedo

Lilly-May and Melissa Bryant from Offwell made these window displays Picture: Melissa Bryant Lilly-May and Melissa Bryant from Offwell made these window displays Picture: Melissa Bryant

A joint effort by Kelly Curran, Ruby 10 and Daisy, five from Mead Cross, Cranbrook Picture: Kelly Curran A joint effort by Kelly Curran, Ruby 10 and Daisy, five from Mead Cross, Cranbrook Picture: Kelly Curran

Ella and Jack from Honiton painted this wooden heart Picture: Kim Groves Ella and Jack from Honiton painted this wooden heart Picture: Kim Groves

Alice with her colourful rainbow in Sidmouth Picture: Kate Kirk Alice with her colourful rainbow in Sidmouth Picture: Kate Kirk

Barnaby's decorated window Picture: Jennifer Maddock Rowland Barnaby's decorated window Picture: Jennifer Maddock Rowland

Dunkeswell pre-school's message of support Picture: Hollie Doidge Dunkeswell pre-school's message of support Picture: Hollie Doidge

Codie-Leigh Williams from Whitebridges, Honiton, made this display, which took two days to complete Picture: Donna Williams Codie-Leigh Williams from Whitebridges, Honiton, made this display, which took two days to complete Picture: Donna Williams

A giant rainbow at Highfield Garage, Dunkeswell Picture: Alister Pym A giant rainbow at Highfield Garage, Dunkeswell Picture: Alister Pym

Fred and Emily helped make a rainbow for their window in Cranbrook Picture: Daisy Lovatt Fred and Emily helped make a rainbow for their window in Cranbrook Picture: Daisy Lovatt

Freya Cowling from Honiton with her rainbow art Picture: Sally Cowling Freya Cowling from Honiton with her rainbow art Picture: Sally Cowling

Amelia from Dunkeswell with her picture Picture: Samantha Adcock Amelia from Dunkeswell with her picture Picture: Samantha Adcock

Emmy from Dunkeswell holds her rainbow picture Picture: Samantha Adcock Emmy from Dunkeswell holds her rainbow picture Picture: Samantha Adcock

Freya Cowling from Honiton with her rainbow art Picture: Sally Cowling Freya Cowling from Honiton with her rainbow art Picture: Sally Cowling

Jack on his walkies in Dunkeswell Picture: Maggie Pym Jack on his walkies in Dunkeswell Picture: Maggie Pym

Kemi, three, drew this rainbow picture in Colyton Picture: Luke Proctor Kemi, three, drew this rainbow picture in Colyton Picture: Luke Proctor

Six year-old Izzy from Seaton made this collage Picture: Linda Rossin Six year-old Izzy from Seaton made this collage Picture: Linda Rossin

A rainbow picture by Harris, five, from Colyton Picture: Luke Proctor A rainbow picture by Harris, five, from Colyton Picture: Luke Proctor

Colourful pictures by Ella and Jack from Honiton Picture: Kim Groves Colourful pictures by Ella and Jack from Honiton Picture: Kim Groves