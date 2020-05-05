Advanced search

Issy’s painting challenge for Axe Valley Wildlife Park

PUBLISHED: 07:59 06 May 2020

Issy's drawing of the lemurs at Axe Valley Animal Park. Picture: Katherine Ashbullby

Issy's drawing of the lemurs at Axe Valley Animal Park. Picture: Katherine Ashbullby

Archant

An East Devon schoolgirl has set herself an animal art challenge to raise money for her favourite wildlife attraction.

Issy with Percy the Python at Axe Valley Animal Park. Picture: Katherine AshbullbyIssy with Percy the Python at Axe Valley Animal Park. Picture: Katherine Ashbullby

Issy Ashbullby was due to visit the Axe Valley Animal Park, near Kilmington, to celebrate her seventh birthday this month.

With the park closed because of the coronavirus crisis, she decided to take the 2.6 charity challenge to raise money towards its running costs.

Issy, who lives at Sidbury, is drawing 26 pictures of the animals at the park and inviting donations via the GoFundMe website.

Her mother Katherine said: “It’s a very special family-run park, with animals from lemurs, zebras and meerkats to snakes, and a very cute armadillo.

Another of Issy's animal drawings. Picture:Katherine AshbullbyAnother of Issy's animal drawings. Picture:Katherine Ashbullby

“It is run by a really lovely couple - Andrew and Jayne Collier - who are trying to manage the very high costs of feeding and caring for so many animals.

“The park has a brilliant education side, with an education officer who teaches the children so much.

“Issy wanted to help raise money to feed the many lovely animals while the park has to be closed.”

Her brothers and cousin have now joined the fundraising, doing creative writing or completing 26 laps of the garden pretending to be animals.

To donate to Isssy’s fundraising go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/issys-animal-art-for-axe-valley-animal-park?

