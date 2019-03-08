Charity cyclists welcomed in Axminster

Marathon cyclists George Vosper (left) and Dermot Roberts with members of the Axminster branch of the Royal British Legion. Picture Chris Carson Archant

Pair plan to visit all 75 Royal Biritsh Legion branches in Devon for ther Poppy Appeal

Axminster was the latest stopping off point for two cyclists on a 500 mile charity ride around Devon today (Monday, June 17).

George Vosper and Dermot Roberts are attempting to visit 75 of the county's Royal British Legion branches to mark the anniversary of the D Day landings.

Riding for some nine hours a day, they hope to raise at least £3,000 for the organisation's Poppy Appeal.

The pair, who set off from Ivybridge at the weekend, travelled 270 miles to reach Axminster. In total their journey will involve some 25,000ft of uphill pedalling.

Members of the town's RBL's men's and women's sections turned out in force to greet the two when they arrived in Trinity Square.

President Ken Brake welcomed the two men. He said it was nice to see that so many people had turned out to greet them.

To support the D-Day 75 Poppy Ride visit the Jusgiving Page at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/poppyride75?utm