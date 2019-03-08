Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Charity cyclists welcomed in Axminster

PUBLISHED: 14:17 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:17 17 June 2019

Marathon cyclists George Vosper (left) and Dermot Roberts with members of the Axminster branch of the Royal British Legion. Picture Chris Carson

Marathon cyclists George Vosper (left) and Dermot Roberts with members of the Axminster branch of the Royal British Legion. Picture Chris Carson

Archant

Pair plan to visit all 75 Royal Biritsh Legion branches in Devon for ther Poppy Appeal

Axminster was the latest stopping off point for two cyclists on a 500 mile charity ride around Devon today (Monday, June 17).

George Vosper and Dermot Roberts are attempting to visit 75 of the county's Royal British Legion branches to mark the anniversary of the D Day landings.

Riding for some nine hours a day, they hope to raise at least £3,000 for the organisation's Poppy Appeal.

The pair, who set off from Ivybridge at the weekend, travelled 270 miles to reach Axminster. In total their journey will involve some 25,000ft of uphill pedalling.

Members of the town's RBL's men's and women's sections turned out in force to greet the two when they arrived in Trinity Square.

President Ken Brake welcomed the two men. He said it was nice to see that so many people had turned out to greet them.

To support the D-Day 75 Poppy Ride visit the Jusgiving Page at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/poppyride75?utm

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Unique ship set to arrive in Lyme

The Phoenicia is heading for Lyme Regis. Picture Danielle Eubank

Royal recognition for Honiton stalwart responsible for restoring independence to thousands of people

Carol Gilson will be awarded a British Empire Medal. Picture: Callum Lawton

Tuckers Arms runners raise £1,500 for Arc

Presenting the cheque to Catherine Davies, founder of Arc, is Tracey McGowan of the Tuckers Arms, with rally team memebrs Peter Lawrence, Mark Betts, and Kevin Tratt. Picture Suzie McFadzean.

Honiton return for defender Dyer

Honiton Town's new signing Elliot Dyer. Picture: Honiton Town FC

Seaton Freemasons support vital nursing service

League trustees and members of the De La Pole Masonic Lodge. Photo by Lycia Moore.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Unique ship set to arrive in Lyme

The Phoenicia is heading for Lyme Regis. Picture Danielle Eubank

Royal recognition for Honiton stalwart responsible for restoring independence to thousands of people

Carol Gilson will be awarded a British Empire Medal. Picture: Callum Lawton

Tuckers Arms runners raise £1,500 for Arc

Presenting the cheque to Catherine Davies, founder of Arc, is Tracey McGowan of the Tuckers Arms, with rally team memebrs Peter Lawrence, Mark Betts, and Kevin Tratt. Picture Suzie McFadzean.

Honiton return for defender Dyer

Honiton Town's new signing Elliot Dyer. Picture: Honiton Town FC

Seaton Freemasons support vital nursing service

League trustees and members of the De La Pole Masonic Lodge. Photo by Lycia Moore.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Exmouth Town hosting the 2019 Falklands Cup

The poster advertising the Falklands Cup being played at the Southern Road home of Exmouth Town on July 31 with a 7pm kick-off. Picture EXMOUTH TOWN FC

Charity cyclists welcomed in Axminster

Marathon cyclists George Vosper (left) and Dermot Roberts with members of the Axminster branch of the Royal British Legion. Picture Chris Carson

Honiton return for defender Dyer

Honiton Town's new signing Elliot Dyer. Picture: Honiton Town FC

Whimple earn five wicket win over Ottery

Ottery Cricket Club v Whimple Cricket Club. Picture: Sam Cooper

Honiton Ladies Open success for Cathy Uttley and two of her former club mates

Honiton Ladies Open organiser Liz Rogers and lady captain Cherry Liell with the prize table. Picture HONITON GOLF CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists