RAMM is looking for Devon-wide entries for its Lockdown Legends photographic exhibition

Entries are being sought for a photographic exhibition at RAMM to feature Devon’s Lockdown Legends.

The Royal Albert Memorial Museum, alongside Liveable Exeter and Exeter City Council, wants to hear your uplifting stories about the heroic and selfless actions of individuals during this unprecedented time.

Lockdown Legends will celebrate the resilience of the people living right across Devon who have helped the most vulnerable in our society. Those who have shown particular kindness, courage, humanity or ingenuity.

It could be a neighbour who has fetched your groceries, or a key worker who has helped keep your community running. Maybe you want to celebrate your teacher or a local musician who has entertained your street.

If you know someone who you would like to receive the recognition they deserve go to RAMM’s website to submit your entry. You will need a photographic portrait of them as well as no more than 100 words on why you wish to nominate that individual.

The deadline for entries is Sunday, July 19.

Visit www.rammuseum.org.uk/getting-involved/lockdown-legends