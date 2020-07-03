Advanced search

RAMM is looking for Devon-wide entries for its Lockdown Legends photographic exhibition

RAMM is looking for Lockdown Legends in communities across Devon. Picture: RAMM

RAMM is looking for Lockdown Legends in communities across Devon. Picture: RAMM

Entries are being sought for a photographic exhibition at RAMM to feature Devon’s Lockdown Legends.

Lockdown Legends can be nominated Picture: RAMM

The Royal Albert Memorial Museum, alongside Liveable Exeter and Exeter City Council, wants to hear your uplifting stories about the heroic and selfless actions of individuals during this unprecedented time.

Lockdown Legends will celebrate the resilience of the people living right across Devon who have helped the most vulnerable in our society. Those who have shown particular kindness, courage, humanity or ingenuity.

It could be a neighbour who has fetched your groceries, or a key worker who has helped keep your community running. Maybe you want to celebrate your teacher or a local musician who has entertained your street.

If you know someone who you would like to receive the recognition they deserve go to RAMM’s website to submit your entry. You will need a photographic portrait of them as well as no more than 100 words on why you wish to nominate that individual.

Royal Albert Memorial Museum and Art Gallery. Picture: RAMMRoyal Albert Memorial Museum and Art Gallery. Picture: RAMM

The deadline for entries is Sunday, July 19.

Visit www.rammuseum.org.uk/getting-involved/lockdown-legends

Most Read

Revised figure of coronavirus cases for East Devon revealed

True number of coronavirus cases revealed.

Eighty people join Axminster demonstration against racism.

The Black Lives Matter demonstration at Axminster. Pixtures courtesy of George Chesterton and Toby Davies

Police searching for missing teenager

15-year-old Billy Allen who police are searching for. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Turf thrown onto Honiton Bowling Green prompts police investigation

Turf thrown onto Honiton Bowling Green is being investigated by the police. Picture: Honiton Neighbourhood Police Team

Pub reopening felt like ‘first day back at school’

The Otter Inn reopened its doors for the first time after lockdown along with new health and safety measures. Picture; The Otter Inn

