Rare bottle of wine stolen in Lyme burglary

Lyme Regis Police Station. Archant

A rare bottle of Chase rosé wine has been stolen in a burglary at a house in Lyme Regis.

A quantity of cash was also taken during the break-in, which happened between Saturday, March 7, and Tuesday, March 10.

The owners of the property, in Charmouth Road, were away at the time.

Police Constable Neil Gauden, of Bridport police, said: 'I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area between the relevant dates to please contact police.

'I would also like to hear from anyone with any information about who may be responsible for this burglary or who comes across any of the items that were stolen.'

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting reference number 55200037397. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org