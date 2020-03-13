Advanced search

Rare bottle of wine stolen in Lyme burglary

PUBLISHED: 12:54 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:54 13 March 2020

Lyme Regis Police Station.

Lyme Regis Police Station.

Archant

A rare bottle of Chase rosé wine has been stolen in a burglary at a house in Lyme Regis.

A quantity of cash was also taken during the break-in, which happened between Saturday, March 7, and Tuesday, March 10.

The owners of the property, in Charmouth Road, were away at the time.

Police Constable Neil Gauden, of Bridport police, said: 'I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area between the relevant dates to please contact police.

'I would also like to hear from anyone with any information about who may be responsible for this burglary or who comes across any of the items that were stolen.'

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting reference number 55200037397. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Most Read

A30 now open after police incident

Accident blocked the road in both directions

District council worker no longer displaying symptoms after Coronavirus scare

Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

Temporary COVID-19 testing centre at Ottery hospital

Ottery St Mary Hospital entrance. Ref sho 7454-44-14TI Picture: Terry Ife

Pedestrian killed on A30 was man in his 20s

Police

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A30 now open after police incident

Accident blocked the road in both directions

District council worker no longer displaying symptoms after Coronavirus scare

Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

Temporary COVID-19 testing centre at Ottery hospital

Ottery St Mary Hospital entrance. Ref sho 7454-44-14TI Picture: Terry Ife

Pedestrian killed on A30 was man in his 20s

Police

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Precautionary coronavirus advice being offered by schools and sports associations in East Devon

Schools have been offering precautionary advice to paernts in the light of coronavirus, which is also known as Covid-19. Picture: (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Rare bottle of wine stolen in Lyme burglary

Lyme Regis Police Station.

Romance blossoms on The Grizzly’s ‘Stairway to Heaven’

Rachel Manns and Tom Stonebridge who got engaged during The Grizzly race. Picture Alex Walton

Axminster Town set for Ilfracombe Town test

Axminster Town v Sidmouth Town preview

Hippos looking to extend unbeaten run to six games

Lewis Couch who scored both the Honiton Town goals in their 2-0 win over Holsworthy. Picture ANDREW SYMONDS
Drive 24