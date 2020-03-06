Raymond's Hill Ladies present cheque to Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support

Left to right: Bryony Lamb (standing in as treasurer) Jasmine Bishop (last year's chairman) Kate Vernon from Axminster and Lyme Cancer support, and Sue Firth (chairman). Picture: Raymond's Hill Ladies' Group Archant

Raising money for different local charities is an integral part of the Raymond's Hill Ladies Group.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On Wednesday, March 4, the group presented a cheque for £375 to Kate Vernon from Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support, a newly created charity that supports those affected by cancer in the immediate locality.

Formed in June 2018, the charity runs frequent drop-in sessions in Axminster and Lyme Regis, where visitors are warmly greeted with a cup of tea and a sympathetic ear.

Over the years, the Raymond's Hill Ladies Group has fundraised many thousands of pounds for local charities including FORCE and the Devon Air Ambulance.

Unaffiliated to any religion or society, the independent ladies' club started in 1993, when several women living in the Raymond's Hill area of Axminster wanted to create a local friendship group.

Commenting on the club's popularity, Sue Firth, the current chair said: "The group has gone from strength to strength and we now have around 50 members. Recently one or two new members have joined at each meeting".

A large part of this growth can be credited to its strong committee which strives to generate and maintain interest amongst its members. There's a guest speaker at each meeting, followed by a discussion of club matters and a raffle.

Sue added: "We have had many interesting speakers in the past covering diverse subjects such as people trafficking and the ghosts of Lyme Regis".

A packed social diary keeps members engaged all year round. A fundraising cream tea and plant and produce sale is organised for June, an annual lunch is planned for September and a Christmas party in December.

At the February meeting, several members of the group presented Caroline Lambert from the Friends of ARC with a cheque for £375, to help pay for some of the Axminster-based charity's counselling services.

Raymond's Hill Ladies Group meet on the first Wednesday of each month from 2pm, at Woodbury Community Hall, near Axminster. Current membership is £12, plus 50p per meeting to cover the costs of refreshments. New members are most welcome.

For more, call Sue Firth on 01404 549516 or Jasmine Bishop on 01297 34828.