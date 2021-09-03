News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

New artwork unveiled at hospital to salute staff's Covid heroics

Tim Dixon

Published: 1:45 PM September 3, 2021    Updated: 9:38 AM September 4, 2021
A new piece of artwork is unveiled in the main entrance of Exeter's Wonford Hospital

A new piece of artwork is unveiled in the main entrance of Exeter's Wonford Hospital - Credit: RD&E

A new piece of artwork, entitled Not All Heroes Wear Capes, has been unveiled in the main entrance of Exeter's Wonford Hospital in recognition of the work that has been done by RD&E staff during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was donated to the Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust (RD&E) by June Gardener, who made the artwork as a personal thank-you after her mother spent time in Wonford Hospital last year.

June, who worked for the NHS for 40 years, including at the RD&E, said: “My mum had a 10-week stay on Culm Ward last summer, and the care given to her at that time was exceptional. I donated the painting as a way to say thank you to all of the staff working at the Trust during this very difficult time.”

The piece, a diamond painting made up of thousands of tiny resin beads, took June three weeks to complete, and she and her mother were invited to the hospital to unveil it alongside Suzanne Tracey, the RD&E’s Chief Executive Officer.

After the unveiling, Suzanne said: “We are incredibly grateful to June, as well as other members of the local public over recent months, for recognising and paying tribute to the amazing commitment and efforts of all our staff during this pandemic and beyond.”

