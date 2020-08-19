Re:Store Axe Valley continues Seaton Coronavirus Community Group’s local support.

Re:Store's updated community booklet. Picture Re:Store Archant

Re:Store Axe Valley, a community interest company (CIC), is continuing the vital community work started by the Seaton Coronavirus Community Group (SCCG).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Set up by Ben Tucker, Simon Smith, Carly Dean-Tribble and Andrew Gwyn Davies, the aim of the CIC is to build on the fantastic help provided by volunteers, along with the strong sense of community that has emerged.

SCCG was established in March 2020 to support everyone in the community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Volunteers assisted those who were isolated and vulnerable, provided support and kept the community informed during uncertain times.

Over a period of 18 weeks, since the community group became established in Seaton, volunteers have assisted the local community over 5700 times.

Now an updated community booklet has been created and is in the process of being distributed to every household in Seaton. It will be available in locations within the communities throughout the local area.

The Seaton Coronavirus Community Group Facebook page has been renamed to Seaton Community Group by Re-Store.

This page will continue to keep the community informed and updated whilst still posting regular updates and information relating to Covid-19 and building on what has been established.