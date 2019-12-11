Knowing Daisy - the story of an East Devon cow

Kate Bevan with Daisy when she was a calf. Picture : Supplied Archant

The real life story of a cow called Daisy is recounted in an East Devon woman's first book.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Knowing Daisy book cover Knowing Daisy book cover

Kate Bevan, of Combe Farm at Gittisham, has set out to show that while many recognise cows as being intelligent, they are equally loving, loyal and sensitive.

Her book called 'Knowing Daisy' is intended to make people think very differently the next time they see a field of cows.

This is no work of fiction. The characters of Daisy, Dandelion and their fellow herd mates are real, with no need to embellish their stories.

Kate describes with passion and humanity how every cow is on a unique and personal journey, not only with their fellow animals but also with her and others on the farm.

Her book is no work of fiction. The characters of Daisy, Dandelion and their fellow herd mates are real with no need of embellishment of their stories.

Kate said: "Having arrived at Combe farm five years ago to help look after horses, a chance encounter with little Daisy sparked an incredible friendship and changed both our lives forever.

"The more we understand about animals the more we begin to understand about ourselves."

Knowing Daisy is available on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/r6d23s7 as either a paperback or Kindle version.

To find out more visit: www.daisyanddandelion.com

https://www.facebook.com/combefarmcows