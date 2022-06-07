Petrol prices 50p more expensive than this time last year

As of June 6, the average weekly price of unleaded is 175.6p a litre. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fuel prices reach another record price rise for unleaded and diesel this week.

Prices at the pumps have jumped up by 5p in a week.

As of June 6, the average weekly price of unleaded is now at a record 175.6p a litre and diesel 185.3p a litre.

Filling up the average family car with unleaded now costs £96.58 compared with £70.79 the same time last year - a rise of £25 in a year.

Filling up a typical family diesel car now costs £101.92 compared with £72.82 the same time last year - a rise of £29 in a year.

The supply of fuel has slowed down in recent weeks due to bottlenecks at refineries across the world, as well as high oil prices due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Prices at the pump have been hitting record highs every few days in recent weeks.