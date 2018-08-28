Recycling collections falter as big freeze hits UK

Recycling vehicle Archant

Recycling collection vehicles were unable to access rural areas of East Devon this morning due to adverse weather conditions.

East Devon District Council’s (EDDC) recycling vehicles could not access areas around Honiton - including Dunkeswell, Yarcombe and Stockland.

The county was hit by a UK-wide polar vortex overnight, with rural areas hit hardest.

The Met Office has given a yellow warning of snow and ice for later this week.

The council said it aims to make catch up collections for the areas affected as soon as possible.

Updates will be made on social media stating when these collections are likely to happen.

EDDC said: “We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience and understanding while we endeavour to arrange catch up collections.”

The council have urged those who require further information to contact the EDDC customer service centre on 01395 516551.