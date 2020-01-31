Axminster United Reformed Church set for major rennovations

Axminster United Reformed Church in Chard Street. Picture: Chris Carson Archant

Major renovation work will get under way at Axminster United Reformed Church next week.

Church secretary Jean Cleare said: "The church understood that it needed to change, so besides relinquishing the former church building, they have worked on plans and fundraising, so they can rejuvenate the former hall, to be a beautiful place of meeting for the town, as well as becoming their refreshed worship area.

"It is designed to be a flexible, warm and useful place for all who use it, and with an updated kitchen.

"Although they will make every effort to minimise disruption in Chard Street, there are unfortunately bound to be unloading vehicles, and skips needed from time to time, so the church apologises in advance for any inconvenience caused, and counts on your understanding."

The work is expected to continue until at least mid May.

In the meantime members will worship at the Senior Citizens Centre in Church Street where their fortnightly craft group will also meet.

The popular market day coffee morning is having a break until they return to their building in Chard Street.