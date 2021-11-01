Pupils create Remembrance Day display at Feniton Primary
- Credit: Emma Mullenger
A moving and colourful display has been created at Feniton Primary School for Remembrance Day.
Before the half-term break the children made dozens of red poppies by painting the bases of plastic bottles.
The railings at the front of the school have now been decorated with the poppies, along with a Silent Soldier silhouette and the words ‘Lest we forget’.
Emma Mullenger, whose sons Max and Stan attend the school, said the pupils had been keen to create the display: “There was a big response and they created many beautiful poppies.
“We were very grateful to Hobbycraft Exeter for helping us out with the paint.
“Three of the pupils, Max, Stan and Mollie came out today (Friday, October 29) to put all the poppies up in front of the school ready for their return on Monday. Max feels it is very important not to forget our history and the soldiers that have died for us.”
