News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Pupils create Remembrance Day display at Feniton Primary

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 3:55 PM November 1, 2021
Updated: 4:15 PM November 1, 2021
Two young boys and a girl standing in front of fence decorated with poppies

Max, Stan and Mollie helped put up the display on the last day of half-term. - Credit: Emma Mullenger

A moving and colourful display has been created at Feniton Primary School for Remembrance Day. 

Before the half-term break the children made dozens of red poppies by painting the bases of plastic bottles. 

The railings at the front of the school have now been decorated with the poppies, along with a Silent Soldier silhouette and the words ‘Lest we forget’.  

Two young boys decorating railings with poppies

Max and Stan putting the poppy decorations in place - Credit: Emma Mullenger

Emma Mullenger, whose sons Max and Stan attend the school, said the pupils had been keen to create the display: “There was a big response and they created many beautiful poppies.  

“We were very grateful to Hobbycraft Exeter for helping us out with the paint.  

“Three of the pupils, Max, Stan and Mollie came out today (Friday, October 29) to put all the poppies up in front of the school ready for their return on Monday. Max feels it is very important not to forget our history and the soldiers that have died for us.” 

Railings outside school decorated for Remembrance Day

The railings decorated for Remembrance Day at Feniton Primary School - Credit: Emma Mullenger

School building with Remembrance Day decorations outside

Feniton Primary School with poppy decorations and Silent Soldier for Remembrance Day - Credit: Emma Mullenger


Most Read

  1. 1 Rail services in Devon disrupted after Salisbury train crash
  2. 2 Scouts pay tribute to former member on ceremonial duties
  3. 3 Tesco store's book sale give air cadets vital support
  1. 4 Cooking sessions resume to satisfy community appetite
  2. 5 Passenger duty cut boosts airline industry but alarms greens
  3. 6 Frying pan that came out of the fire and into memory cafe
  4. 7 Property of the Week: Somer Fields, Lyme Regis
  5. 8 Work to start improving car parks in East Devon
  6. 9 Ottery to host Honiton v Exeter City clash
  7. 10 Honiton Bowlers have had a winning week
East Devon News
Honiton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

NURSE GIVING BOOSTER JAB

Who can get a Covid booster jab and how can I book one?

Adam Manning

person
Former Webster's Garage parking

Old Webster's site car park to be re-opened and run by council

Joe Ives

Logo Icon
map of weather forcast in Devon

Yellow weather warning for Devon

Adam Manning

person
Honiton piling on the pressure at Okehampton

Football

Hippos beaten by a penalty at Okehampton

Andrew Symonds

Logo Icon