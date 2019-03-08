Advanced search

Action East Devon hosts 'memory' event in Seaton for people with dementia

PUBLISHED: 11:39 12 August 2019

Seaton town centre. Picture: Alex Walton

Seaton town centre. Picture: Alex Walton

Archant

A reminiscence event for people with dementia will take place in Seaton on Thursday, August 22.

The charity Action East Devon is hosting a multi-generational tea dance at Seaton Jurassic.

The event, called Seaton & Me, is part of the Forget-Me-Not project.

The organisers want people of all ages to come along and share their stories about living, working or having day trips or holidays in Seaton.

The stories will also help to build an archive that can be shared with care homes, to help people living with dementia.

Ella Chambers, from Action East Devon, said: "It will create a 'virtual Seaton' for those who are no longer able to visit, but hold memories of the town.

"It will also help people to reminisce and remember their own life events and visits to Seaton."

For further information, or to book a free place at the tea dance, contact Action East Devon on 01404 549045.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

