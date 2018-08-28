Cash boost for Seaton reminiscence project

Action East Devon team members with Masonic donors (l to r): Jackie Collins, Clive Eden (Masonic Charitable trust), Anna Valentine-Marsh (Seaton and Me project co Ordinator, Karren Kelly, Kevin Hunter, Wendy Wayne, Chris Botham, Ian Kingsbury (Masonic Trust) Mrs Kingsbury (Masonic Trust).Picture AED. Archant

More free dementia-friendly events are being planned this year

New funding will enable Action East Devon to expand its ‘Forget Me Not’ reminiscence project in the Seaton area.

Extra money has been provided by the Masonic Charitable Trust and the National Lottery’s Awards for All.

It will be used to pay for a series of free dementia-friendly events in the local area

The ‘Forget Me Not’ Project helps people living with dementia and their families through the use of memory boxes and life stories.

The boxes cover different themes from travel to looking good and are made up of objects, pictures and music all designed to help people recall lost memories and feelings.

The events happening around Seaton aim to get people talking about visiting or growing up in East Devon.

They include a special screening of ‘Singing in the Rain’ at The Gateway theatre, accessible nature walks at Seaton Wetlands, ballroom dancing at the Seaton Tram Way and intergenerational events at the Seaton Jurassic Centre.

A spokeswoman said: “We hope to capture people’s memories of Seaton’s unique past and use them to help us create a Seaton memory box which will help us share the joy of the seaside with people who may be unable to visit in person.”

Action East Devon is the leading local charity working with people, communities and organisations to create the services and support they need to live happier and healthier lives.

* Action East Devon provides support for individuals through a range of health and wellbeing services. The Project supports young people with mental health issues and their parents and carers. Branching Out provides horticultural and learning activities for people with disabilities. Action East Devon’s Carer support service through Devon Carers provides holistic support to adult carers. C4C (Counselling for Carers) give carers the opportunity to access counselling across Devon. Services for older people with additional health and social care needs include Axminster Valley Visiting Scheme and the Forget Me Not Reminiscence and Life Story Service; and the Axminster Remembers World War Two heritage project.